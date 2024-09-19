Florida Gators' WR Eugene Wilson III Underwent Knee Surgery This Week
Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III underwent surgery this week to repair a meniscus injury he suffered during the win against Samford.
Wilson was announced as out on Wednesday for the upcoming game against Mississippi State when the Gators released the availability report. The report originally listed the reason as “lower body.” It’s been narrowed down much further now.
Wilson sat out the loss to Texas A&M. He participated in practice leading up to the game, but was not fit to play.
This is a massive blow to the Gators as they will continue to be without one of their top receivers.
On the bright side, in Wilson’s absence, two wideouts stepped up. Elijah Badger and Chimere Dike racked up 90 or more receiving yards and a touchdown each. Florida put up 249 passing yards to the Aggies’ 178.
“We're definitely a better team with Tre Wilson for sure," Gators head coach Billy Napier said. "But I do think Dike and Badger, in particular, stepped up in a major way. We have the ability to in formation plays to get the primary guys in position, much like we've done the past. We’ll take what we have each week and we'll formation it and try to make those guys a primary and secondary."
It’s yet to be determined who will be the No. 3 wide receiver behind Badger and Dike while Wilson is out. Napier said the upcoming game will help paint a better picture of who it will be.
"Who's the third, I think that's the question mark," Napier said. "I think those guys will have another opportunity this week."
The Florida Gators look to pick up their first SEC win of the season when they head to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on Mississippi State. Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday.