Florida Gators Post-Season Hero Finds New Home
Former Florida Gators center fielder Michael Robertson will play for the Liberty Flames next season, he announced on Tuesday via Instagram.
Robertson spent three years with the Gators, beginning in 2022. He didn’t play during his freshman year in Gainesville, but instantly joined the lineup in 2023 as a redshirt freshman.
In 2023, he made 56 starts in 66 games and slashed .231/.360/.280. Additionally, he hit one homer, a triple, four doubles and drove in 19 runs.
However, it was a bumpy ride near the end of the season for Robertson in his first year in the batting order. While he started at the beginning of the season, he lost his starting spot after the first game in the 2023 Gainesville Regional and became a defensive replacement late in games to help seal the win.
He adapted to his new role very well. In the Gators Men’s College World Series closeout game against TCU to reach the Finals, Robertson showed off his defensive capabilities to put his team in the championship series against LSU.
Then, going into his redshirt sophomore season, he was once again the starting center fielder to begin the year.
In 2024, Robertson slashed .256/.360/.319 in 57 games. While he did improve, it was an almost identical season he had compared to his previous year. He began as the starter and slowly started to fade as a hitter resulting in him losing his spot at some points throughout the season.
However, this time he made sure to regain his focus and provide when the Gators needed him down the stretch. In the postseason he became one of the Gators biggest bats and best defenders. He had 13 hits in 12 postseason games and five multi-hit games while making great catches in the outfield that saved runs.
Furthermore, he was the one who sent them to Omaha with his walk-off against Clemson in the super regional.
Robertson is a great addition for the Flames and will be an impactful player for them next season.