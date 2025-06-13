Florida Victorious Here to Stay as Revenue Share Arrives
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As revenue share arrives in college athletics, the Florida Gators' NIL partner, Florida Victorious, announced on Thursday it remained committed to being a major player in the NIL world.
"Many of you have seen the recent House v. NCAA settlement ruling, which represents a significant step forward for college athletics," Florida Victorious CEO Erick Reasoner said in a statement to the organization's members. "Those of you who have seen this news may be wondering how we, meaning you and Florida Victorious, fit into this new world or what could be changing. To ensure I do not bury the lede, I want to be clear upfront - your support of Florida Victorious is more important than it ever has been and we look forward to continuing this journey with you!"
Reasoner's full statement, which was posted to the organization's "X" account, can be read below.
Last week, U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken approved the House v. NCAA settlement that paves the way for universities to directly pay its athletes. In the settlement, schools will have a rough cap of $20.5 million per year to go directly to its athletes, leaving the future of NIL in college athletics up in the air to some schools.
However, significant investments and growing partnerships are causing the organization to remain in the game with Reasoner citing that the collective's "sponsorship dollars have grown almost 7x in the past 7-8 months," while the membership has grown almost 30 percent in the last six months.
As a result, Florida Victorious has invested in its content creation while providing significant inside access for its members.
"In this new world of revenue sharing, these are services we will continue to provide. We will continue connecting you with athletes and giving you access no one else offers," Reasoner wrote. "As we are not part of the university, we are not included in revenue sharing and are a third-party who does not have a cap on how we can utilize student-athlete services, provided we pay the fair market value for those services."
The organization has also been a familiar face with local charities in Alachua County, including the Alachua County Habitat for Humanity, multiple food banks and many school programs in the Gainesville-area.
"It is hard to be at any event with a charity partner and not feel proud of what we do by seeing the impact of these special organizations," Reasoner wrote. "The charities have seen such a big change in the level of support they receive that we have been asked by each of them that we work whether we will be able to continue helping with their efforts with the House settlement is accepted. We have told them, and I would like to share with you all, that we will definitely continue doing our work with them and hopefully expand the charities we work with."
While revenue share brings more uncertainty for the future of NIL in college athletics, the future of Florida Victorious remains certain as the organization strives to continue being a major force in the NIL world.