Gators AD Stricklin Signs Three-Year Extension
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The University of Florida has recently agreed on a three-year extension with athletic director Scott Stricklin, extending his tenure with the program until 2030, according to 247 Sports' Graham Hall.
Since Stricklin's hiring in 2016, Florida has seen 12 national championships and 42 conference titles, the most recent being Todd Golden’s basketball team a few months ago.
UF athletics have won at least one national championship in every complete season with Stricklin as athletic director, extending their streak to 15 straight complete seasons. Florida teams also have 50 top-five national finishes in Stricklin’s tenure, including a school-record 12 in 2017-18.
Despite the success, Stricklin's tenure has not gone without its own controversy from Gator Nation.
Eight of Florida’s current head coaches were hired by Stricklin, headlined by the national champion Golden and Billy Napier, who enters his fourth season as the Gators' football head coach with all eyes on him. However, of the seven national championship-winning coaches at Florida since Stricklin's hiring, only one, Golden, was hired during his tenure.
Combined, Stricklin-hired head coaches hold a 58 percent win percentage at Florida, with 257 wins, 177 losses and seven ties.
Additionally, a massive stadium renovation planned by Stricklin has caused mix feelings among the fanbase due to the possibility of seat capacity being lowered.
“I can tell you that from a fan standpoint you’re going to have the same experience in the bowl, the stadium is going to be louder, the concourses are going to be wider, they’ll have more and better concessions, more and better restrooms, the outside’s going to look a lot more unified, the video boards will be bigger, they’ll be wider, you’ll have more square footage, you’ll have more ribbon boards, you’ll have better audio and sound,” Stricklin said on The Gator Nation Football Podcast recently. “It's going to be the most ambitious project in the history of college athletics. And I think it’s going to be a model — once we accomplish it — that all these schools that have 100-year-old stadiums are going to come look at and try to figure out how we did it.”