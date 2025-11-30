Florida AD Scott Stricklin Breaks Silence on New Gators' Head Coach Jon Sumrall
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin has broken his silence on the program's reported hiring of Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall as the program's 31st head coach.
Sumrall was hired on Sunday, a day after the Gators concluded its 2025 season with a 40-21 win over Florida State.
"Jon Sumrall is a proven winner and an exceptional leader who has built successful programs at every stop," Stricklin said. "He brings tremendous energy, strong recruiting relationships across our footprint, and a philosophy rooted in toughness, discipline and player development. He will cultivate a daily culture of competitiveness, accountability and winning that drives success on the field and throughout our program. Jon fully understands the expectations at the University of Florida, including our expectations to produce championship teams that feature a dynamic offense, and we're excited to welcome him and his family to Gator Nation."
Meanwhile, Sumrall joins Florida after leading the Green Wave to back-to-back appearances in the American Conference championship game. He is expected to coach the program in next week's conference title game against North Texas.
"Not many coaches win big at two different non-Power programs, and even fewer do it as quickly as Jon has done it," Stricklin said. "He joins rare company—coaches like Urban Meyer, Brian Kelly and Willie Fritz—who've delivered immediate success at multiple stops. Jon's track record of rapid turnarounds speaks directly to his leadership and the culture he establishes."
His reported contract with Florida is a six-year deal with an average annual salary of nearly $7.5 million with heavy bonus incentives tied to the College Football Playoff.
"The University of Florida is one of the premier programs in college football, and it's an incredible honor to serve as the head football coach," Sumrall said. "I believe in building a team rooted in toughness, accountability and a relentless competitive spirit. Florida has everything necessary to compete at the highest level—the resources, the support, the tradition and the passion of Gator Nation. My family and I are excited to get to work."
A defensive-minded coach, Sumrall spent time in the SEC as a linebackers coach at both Ole Miss and Kentucky and as a co-defensive coordinator with the Wildcats. He has not announced any staff changes at Florida, but did briefly give insight into his plans for the program.
"One of my first priorities will be to assemble an incredible staff, including an offensive coordinator who understands that, at Florida, having an explosive offense isn't optional – it's mandatory!" he said.
Along with Sumrall, Florida is reportedly finalizing a deal with former Jacksonville Jaguars general manager David Caldwell.
Florida has not announced plans for an introductory press conference. Sumrall will coach Tulane in the American Conference championship game and in the College Football Playoff should the Green Wave make it, the announcement read.