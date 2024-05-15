Kickoff Times Announced for Three Florida Gator Games
A day after the Florida Gators’ season-opening matchup against Miami was announced as a 3:30 p.m. kickoff with television coverage on ABC, two more kickoff times have been released, the SEC announced on Wednesday.
Florida’s Sept. 14 matchup in the Swamp against Texas A&M and its Nov. 2 matchup in Jacksonville against Georgia have both been announced as 3:30 p.m. kickoffs with television coverage on ABC.
The Gators begin SEC play in the newly-expanded conference against the Aggies. It’ll be their first matchup since 2017 in the Swamp, which Texas A&M won 19-17. Florida’s played at Texas A&M three times since the Aggies joined the league in 2012.
Florida is 2-2 against Texas A&M in that time with a win in their first matchup in 2012 and their most-recent matchup in 2022, both of which were in College Station, Texas.
Meanwhile, the Gators’ 3:30 p.m. start time against Georgia should come as no surprise. The matchup has been played with a 3:30 p.m. start time with CBS holding the television rights every year since 2003.
Since 2003, the Bulldogs own an 11-10 record against Florida following three-straight wins in the series. Florida’s last win came in 2020, which helped them later seal an SEC East title for the first time since 2009.
SEC football coverage on ABC replaced the long-standing SEC on CBS, which had been in place since 1996. ABC and the SEC signed a 10-year deal worth nearly $3 billion in 2020, which will begin with the 2024-2025 season.
The SEC released the “SEC on ABC” logo on Tuesday.
The Gators’ matchup against the Hurricanes on Aug. 31, their first meeting since 2019, will be the first SEC on ABC matchup of the season.