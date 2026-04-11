Versatile Four-Star Cornerback Flips from South Carolina to Florida

As the Florida Gators go full force into their 2027 recruiting class, they have just landed a pledge from a prospect who was previously committed to an SEC foe.

Based on a recent post made to his X profile, Northside High School cornerback Aamaury Fountain announced that he has flipped his commitment from the University of South Carolina to the University of Florida after being committed to the Gamecocks since January.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 CB Aamaury Fountain has Flipped his Commitment from South Carolina to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals

⁰The 6’3 191 CB had been Committed to the Gamecocks since January ⁰⁰He’s ranked as a Top 25 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300 🐊⁰⁰https://t.co/aHVfoC1EUQ pic.twitter.com/6md1wX3Fav — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 11, 2026

According to 247Sports' composite recruiting rankings, he is a four-star prospect who also has offers from premier programs like Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound cornerback visited Florida last weekend for the third time this year and was viewed as a strong flip candidate following the trip.

At this point in the recruiting cycle, 247Sports ranks Florida’s 2027 recruiting class 30th nationally and eighth in the SEC. With Fountain's commitment, he joins American Heritage Plantation recruit Amare Nugent as Florida's two cornerback commitments at the position.

During his junior season at Northside, the junior cornerback racked up 32 tackles, four interceptions, 11 pass deflections and a fumble while appearing in ten games for the Eagles.

A look at his film shows a rangy defensive back with the vertical athleticism to keep pace with No. 1 receivers down the field, along with the split-second downhill instincts to plant and break on short routes like hitches and slants.

Outside of a few exceptions like Cormani McClain, Dijon Johnson and Javion Toombs, Florida is relatively young at the position and might benefit from immediate help there next year.

While Fountain has already been on campus several times, his official visit to Florida is scheduled for May 28. His only other visit is with South Carolina, where he is expected to visit on Jun.19.

Earlier in the week, the Gators received a major recruiting boost when No. 4 overall five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller announced his commitment to Florida, despite heavy pursuit from programs like Alabama and Tennessee.

When new Gators head coach Jon Sumrall addressed his approach to recruiting, he emphasized that Florida's nationwide recognition should be able to help them contend for the nation's top talent.

"There's no reason why we shouldn't attract the very top end of the talent. That excites me,” Sumrall said. "We're very privileged to have a national brand where we can go all across the country and get the best of the best, the cream of the crop."