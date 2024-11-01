Florida Gators to Participate in Rady Children's Invitational in 2025
Florida Gators Men’s Basketball will reportedly be one of the headlining teams 2025 Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported that the Gators participate along with Kansas, Wisconsin and Providence.
There is no official timeline for an official announcement and the official matchups between the teams for the tournament are to be determined.
This year’s matchup will take place from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29 - over Thanksgiving and Black Friday - at LionTree Arena on the UC San Diego Campus. This year, the participants are Iowa, Oklahoma, USC and Seton Hall.
So, in general, this tournament gets some notable schools to participate in the event.
This invitational will provide the Gators with a chance to play teams they don’t normally get to see.
The Gators have played the Kansas six times all-time, sitting 2-4 head-to-head. The two schools last met during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons for scheduled home-and-home matchups. The home team won each game.
Florida last faced Wisconsin in the Sweet 16 in 2017. That game is highlighted by Chris Chiozza winning it in overtime at the buzzer 84-83 on a three-point shot at Madison Madison Square Garden. They’ve played each other five times over with the Gators having a 3-2 edge.
The Gators are 5-0 all-time against Providence. The last time the two faced off in 2019-20, the Gators smacked them 83-51 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn.
Florida is playing a few invitationals this season. First, they’ll face USF in the Jacksonville Sports Foundation Invitational to open the season on Nov. 4. They’ll head to Kissimmee, FL for the Events Invitational where they will take on Wake Forrest on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28) and either Minnesota or Wichita State the following day. They’ll face Arizona State for Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta on Dec. 14 and UNC at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte on Dec. 17.