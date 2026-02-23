How Florida's Staff Views Gators QB Tramell Jones Jr. Ahead of Spring Camp

The Florida Gators expected quarterback competition will seemingly be a true battle heading into spring camp next month, with Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo and redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. as the main candidates for the spot.

While Philo follows offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Gainesville with an experience in commanding Florida’s new offense that Jones lacks, as well as 113 more collegiate snaps played, the second-year Gator’s name has continued to follow any mention of a chance at the starting position under center in the new year.

“Buster is very confident in Philo and his readiness to be a high-level player. So that made me more confident because he saw him every day for the last couple years, so that was a huge part of that," head coach Jon Sumrall told Florida Gators on SI. "I think it also is probably an endorsement of how I feel about Tramell. I think Tramell has got a really high ceiling, too, so I'm excited."

Tramell Jones Jr. will compete for the starting quarterback role. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

While Jones committed to playing under an almost entirely different Gators staff out of high school, the former four-star has not wavered in the face of a new regime with no previous loyalties established nor the new competition brought with them to Gainesville. Instead, the young quarterback has seemingly stepped up as a leader amongst a roster filled with new faces.

“When you first get around and you see the interaction he has with the other guys, the other guys really like him and flock to him. He's a natural leader in that regard, like he has just that factor that people want to be around him and associate with him,” quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock said. “He's a really good kid, a really good person.”

Following a rookie campaign where he appeared in just two games, completing 60 percent of his passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns, such maturity has helped Jones gain attention early in the new regime's time on campus and learn an entirely new scheme despite a lack of collegiate exposure.

“Tramell's a very talented player… He's very intelligent. He has football IQ. He's picked up the offense really, really quickly. And, you know, he's obviously very talented as a passer,” Craddock said. “But he has a very good football IQ, very good football awareness at a young age. Obviously came from a really good program and has been trained very well to this point."

Such maturity as a leader will also need to show up on the football field if Jones hopes to capitalize on any chance of winning the starting job in year one under the new staff. Having played in just four games in over 550 days after a season ending injury his senior season at Mandarin high school, the gunslinger’s rather precocious cognitive ability will need to overshadow his lack of experience.

Craddock detailed that accuracy and decision making in the pocket are key attributes he looks for in a quarterback. However, the staff is also looking for other key traits outside of pure physical attributes and football IQ.

“You want a winner, a guy that's coming from a winning program, a guy that's used to winning. That's what this thing's all about," Craddock explained. "You're looking for a competitive grit, or a guy that wants the ball in his hand when the game’s on the line. You're looking for toughness. If a guy's getting hit… getting hit on tape in the game, and they keep getting up and they keep wanting that ball, that's things you're looking for."

While Jones seemingly fits the mold of what Sumrall, Craddock, Faulkner and Florida are looking for in a starting quarterback, his high potential is still tempered by his inexperience heading into year two. Regardless, the talented second-year will seemingly have a serious shot at leading Florida’s offense in 2026 if he can continue to impress this spring once the battle against Philo reaches the gridiron.