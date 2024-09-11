Florida Gators Recruit Roundup Week 3: Commitment Standouts and Highlights
With Week 3 of the 2024 high school football season in the books, Gators Illustrated takes a look at four Florida Gators’ commits, including two who matched up against each other, who had standout performances on Friday evening.
Four-Star WR Naeshaun Montgomery, Miami (Fla.) Central vs. Four-Star CB Ben Hanks Jr., Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington
In this season’s first matchup between two Gator commits, Montgomery and the Rockets bested Hanks and the Tornadoes in a 55-25 win.
Montgomery caught five passes for 160 yards, both of which were team-highs. It was his second game in three appearances with at least five catches and 100 yards receiving. Montgomery has 13 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns, per MaxPreps.
Despite the loss, Hanks Jr. had a decent game while playing on both sides of the ball. Although no stats were publicized, his game tape showed him making multiple tackles as well as scoring a touchdown offensively.
Five-Star WR Vernell Brown III, Orlando (Fla.) Jones
The highest-rated commit of Florida’s 2025 class, Brown III caught 14 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 28-21 win over Evans (Orlando, Fla.) while being double-teamed for most of the game, according to Swamp 247’s Blake Alderman.
Through two games, Brown III has 16 catches for 244 yards and three scores.
Four-Star WR Joshua Moore, Pembroke Pines (Fla.) West Broward
Once again, Moore shined despite a loss by West Broward. In a 25-21 loss to Plantation, he led all Bobcat receivers with seven catches for 167 yards and a touchdown. His highlights can be viewed here.
Through three games, Moore has 20 catches for 366 yards and three scores.
Gators’ 2024 Recruiting Class
As it stands, Florida’s recruiting class ranks No. 19 nationally by On3 with 14 total commits.