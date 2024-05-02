Florida Gators Flip 4-Star DL, Previously a Mississippi State Commitment

BREAKING: Class of 2025 DL Jeramiah McCloud has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 300 DL from Havana, FL was previously Committed to Mississippi State



“I know I’m the motivation they see me they see a hero ✈️”https://t.co/NkTzbfmAjM pic.twitter.com/mxVMXl3N8q