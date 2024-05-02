Florida Gators Flip 4-Star DL, Previously a Mississippi State Commitment
Class of 2025 defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud has committed to the Florida Gators, he announced on Thursday.
McCloud (6 feet 4 inches, 300 pounds) is considered a three-star by On3 and 247 Sports and a four-star by Rivals and ESPN. He previously committed to Mississippi State on Jan. 21 before decommitting on April 21. Florida officially offered McCloud on Feb. 20, and he’s scheduled to visit the program on June 14.
Hailing from Gadsden County High School (Havana, Florida), McCloud accounted for 37 total tackles during his junior season with the Jaguars, 14 of which were tackles-for-loss, and accounted for four sacks.
His full highlights can be viewed here.
McCloud becomes the fourth commit of the 2025 class, joining four-star EDGE Jalen Wiggins, four-star running back Waltez Clark and three-star wide receiver Josiah Abdullah.
Offensive lineman Enoch Wangoy was previously a 2025 commit before reclassifying to the 2024 class.
The Gators currently have the No. 20 recruiting class in the country and No. 11 class in the SEC, according to On3.
They may not be done this week as the Gators are still looking to add from the transfer portal.
The Gators are still in a position to add to its roster. USC transfer offensive lineman Jason Zandamela, who visited the program last weekend, will decide between Florida and UCF for his services. He is considered the top remaining offensive lineman in the portal and retains all four years of eligibility.
Florida is also considered a “buyer” at the receiver position in the transfer portal, should a spot open up on its roster.