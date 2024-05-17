Why Transfer WR Elijhah Badger is so Important to Florida Gators
With the Florida Gators set to add former Arizona State wide receiver Elijhah Badger to the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal, Gators Illustrated takes a look at what the former Sun Devil brings to the program.
Putting it bluntly, Billy Napier and his staff get their guy as they close the book on its 2024 recruiting class.
With Ricky Pearsall off to the NFL, questions arose in spring camp about who would be the guy to replace his production at receiver. The obvious answer is rising sophomore Eugene Wilson III, who tremendously complemented Pearsall last season as an x-factor on offense.
Then there’s Kahleil Jackson, the walk-on quarterback-turned scholarship wide receiver who showed tremendous potential as a deep threat and big-body receiver last season as a starter.
Florida also has a pair of talented redshirt freshmen in Andy Jean and Aidan Mizell.
There’s also veteran backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars and Marcus Burke, who have yet to find a consistent role on the depth chart, but consistently earned the praises of their coaches and teammates in spring camp.
Not to mention, Florida signed a speedy freshmen receiver duo in Jerrae “Tank” Hawkins and TJ Abrams.
That being said, the vast majority of Florida’s receiving room is either young, unproven or both, and after spring camp, it was evident the Gators could use a seasoned vet with consistent production in the room.
As a result, Florida dipped into the transfer portal prior to spring camp, and they landed on quarterback Graham Mertz’s former Wisconsin teammate Chimere Dike, who had his best success with Mertz as his passer. Still, though, the vast majority of the Gators' receivers are either veterans who haven't been able to crack the depth chart or youngsters who haven't been on campus long enough to make an impact.
Specifically, outside of Dike and Wilson, Florida’s current receiving corps has combined for 60 catches, 777 yards and four touchdowns in their respective careers.
Spoiler alert- Badger eclipsed all of those numbers on his own in 2022 and nearly did so again last season.
The Gators alleviate that inexperience and then some with Badger. His past two seasons with a struggling Arizona State program showed that.
In 2022, he recorded 70 catches for 866 yards and seven touchdowns. Although his numbers dipped in 2023, he still managed to catch 65 passes for 713 yards and three touchdowns. PFF graded Badger as the No. 78 receiver nationally last season (Pearsall was No. 74).
His catch total last season would’ve tied Pearsall for the team-high, and his yardage would’ve been second. Two years ago, he would’ve been the Gators’ top receiver in all three categories.
An underrated aspect to Badger’s game is his potential as a kick returner.
Lackluster special teams performances by the Gators over the last two seasons have been a major eyesore, and the lack of a consistent threat at kick returner hasn’t done them any favors. Not to mention, Florida’s two returners from last season (Pearsall and now-Georgia running back Trevor Etienne) are no longer part of the program.
Florida did have options prior to Badger’s addition to the program. Wilson III’s agility makes him an automatic contender. There’s also Hawkins, who was once credited with a 4.25-second 40-yard dash. Additionally, running back Montrell Johnson even indicated in the spring that he was working out at punt returner.
Again though, the one thing Badger has that that group doesn’t is successful experiences in that roles.
Last season, he returned 20 kickoffs for 578 yards, which equates to a 28.9-yard return on average. He also had an 81-yard return in the Sun Devils’ season-opener.
For comparison’s sake, the Gators averaged under 21 yards per kickoff return as a team last season. Florida hasn’t had a kick returner with over 500 yards in a season since Brandon Powell in 2015, and they haven’t had a player with a single kickoff return of over 80 yards since Solomon Patton in 2013.
Patton’s 2013 campaign was also the last time Florida had a kickoff returner average at least 28 yards a return.
Another point, Florida hasn’t had a kickoff returned for a touchdown since Antonio Callaway in 2016, which was a onside kick attempt against Missouri.
Needless to say, it’s been a long near-10 years since Florida had a threatening return man on kickoffs. There’s potential all around this year’s Gator team to be that person, and Badger could be the best of them. At the very least, he will provide more competition for that role entering fall camp.
Overall, Napier and Co. hit the transfer portal jackpot with Badger. He was the top-remaining receiver in the transfer portal and No. 79 overall transfer in the country, according to the On3 Industry Comparison at the time of his commitment.
As with any transfer, though, only time will tell just how beneficial the addition will be. For now, the potential to be an instant-impact player is there, and this is an offseason win Gator Nation should celebrate.