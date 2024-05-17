Florida Gators get Vital Transfer WR from Arizona State

BREAKING: Former Arizona State WR Elijhah Badger has Committed to Florida, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 190 WR totaled 142 Receptions for 1,640 Yards & 10 TDs in his time at ASU



Was the Top Available WR in the Portal (per On3)https://t.co/sGvFUAOAkW pic.twitter.com/EaePJpGQeo