Florida Gators get Vital Transfer WR from Arizona State

The Florida Gators have gotten a commitment from a former Arizona State wide receiver who could make an immediate impact in Gainesville.

Cam Parker

Arizona State wide receiver Elijhah Badger
Arizona State wide receiver Elijhah Badger / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY
Former Arizona State wide receiver Elijhah Badger, who is widely regarded as the top remaining receiver in the transfer portal, has committed to the Florida Gators over Washington and Arizona, he announced on Friday. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Badger (6-2, 195 pounds) recently visited Gainesville alongside Colorado transfer corner Cormani McClain, who committed to Florida on Wednesday.

With his commitment, the Gators acquire a viable-starting option at receiver alongside star sophomore Eugene Wilson III. Badger shined in his time with the Sun Devils with back-to-back seasons of at least 65 catches and 700 yards

His 65 catches last season would’ve tied former Gator Ricky Pearsall for the team-high, and his 713 yards would be second behind Pearsall, who also happens to be Badger’s former ASU teammate prior to Pearsall’s transfer to UF.

Additionally, Badger may also enter the sweepstakes to become the Gators’ kickoff return man with 2023 kickoff returner Trevor Etienne transferring to Georgia, and Pearsall, who handled punt returns, being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers

Badger returned 20 kickoffs for 578 yards last season, which included an 81-yard return in the season-opener against Southern Utah. Florida hasn’t had a returner with at least 500 yards returning since 2015 (Brandon Powell) and a player with an 80-plus-yard kickoff return since 2013 (Solomon Patton).

Overall, Badger becomes the 16th incoming transfer following the 2023 season and second transfer receiver to join the program alongside Chimere Dike, who came from Wisconsin prior to spring camp.

At the time of Badger’s commitment, Florida’s 2024 recruiting class ranked as the No. 10 class in the country, according to On3.

