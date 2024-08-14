Florida Gators Safety Asa Turner Making Impression: 'I Know He's Going to Bring It'
Former Washington Huskies standout safety Asa Turner had a speedy recruitment once entering the portal that ultimately led him to joining the Florida Gators. He had narrowed his options to two - stay where he had been for his entire college career or go for greener pastures and pair up with his former position coach at Florida.
Well, he opted for the Sunshine State and for a fresh beginning in the SEC.
But why just these two schools? He explained to the media during his press availability this last week that upon entering in January, the portal was already closing and he was only able to officially visit the Gators. He also mentioned the reasoning behind his move from the West to the East Coast.
“I needed a change,” Turner stated. “I had been at Washington for the past five years, been doing the same routine, living in the same apartment, seeing the same people, driving the same car, I probably felt it was time for a change. I wanted to go out with a bang this sixth year.””
Additionally, the Gators reaped the benefits of a certain coach they hired this past offseason. That coach would be secondary coach Will Harris. Harris, before arriving in Gainesville, was the defensive backs coach at Washington from 2018 to 2021 where he crossed paths with Turner and formed a strong relationship.
“Yeah that was the main connection,” Turner said when asked how he landed with the Gators. “He’s the first dude that hit me up, so that connection goes a long way.”
With this introduction of Turner to the Gators defense, it provides them a veteran who has played in a plethora of meaningful games, including the national championship bout from last year.
His resume and the aforementioned experience is something standout sophomore Jordan Castell pointed out when questioned on all the new players in the safety department.
“Playing with Asa, he just makes my job so much easier because he’s got so much experience, a real old dude,” Castell said.
Moreover, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound safety brings a level of physicality that his teammates on offense instantly became aware of since his arrival.
"Luckily, I haven't gotten tackled by him too much,” fellow transfer Chimere Dike stated when asked about Turner as a tackler. “But in blocking, it's not very fun.”
Dike wasn’t the only receiver to take some hits from Turner either.
“Oh yeah, every day. Everytime I see him lined up across me, I got to put my mouthpiece in. I know he’s going to bring it,” receiver Kahleil Jackson said.
Now, after transfering to Florida, he will definitely have the opportunity to go out with a “bang” like wants to. He and his teammates will be facing off against eight teams inside the AP Top 25, including the season opener against the Miami Hurricanes (No. 19).
And while the outside perception is that this program might be in for a tough year and could see themselves in for more losses than wins, Turner believes the pieces are in place for a surprise year.
“We know what we have in here,” Turner said. “We got a lot of talent. It might not be in newspapers or articles or anything like that, but we know what we have is great this year.”
Turner and the new-look Florida secondary will get their first chance to shine against the Miami Hurricanes on August 31st.