Gators Land Former ECU Defensive Back from Transfer Portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Despite the NCAA Transfer Portal officially closing, the Florida Gators have continued to add to its roster for the 2026, adding former Texas A&M kicker Liam Padron on Saturday, former Southern Miss defensive lineman Mason Clinton on Sunday and former New Haven tight end Evan Chieca on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Gators added another transfer to its roster with East Carolina transfer corner Jordy Lowery committing to the program. Lowery (5-11, 189 pounds) is a Florida native, hailing from the city of Bartow in Polk County, and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Lowery spent one season at East Carolina, recording 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four pass deflections. He started in nine of his 12 appearances at corner, including the final seven games of the season. Lowery finished the season with a 60.4 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, including a season-high 87.5 grade against FAU in Week 14.

Before his brief stint at ECU, Lowery spent three seasons at Western Carolina under head coach Kerwin Bell, a former UF quarterback. After redshirting in 2022 and playing primarily on special teams and as a defensive reserve in 2023, Lowery broke out in 2024 with 48 tackles, six interceptions and eight pass deflections.

His interceptions, including one pick-six, ranked third in the SoCon, while his pass deflections ranked eighth. He was named AP FCS Second-Team All-American as a result of his play.

Lowery is now the fifth commitment at defensive back for the Gators from the portal, joining Baylor transfer safety DJ Coleman, Kentucky transfer safety Cam Dooley, UCLA transfer safety Kanye Clark and JUCO corner Elijah Owens. Those five join four-star corners CJ Bronaugh and CJ Hester and four-star safeties Kaiden Hall and Dylan Purter as the newcomers at defensive back.

While Florida has had to rebuild its depth after multiple transfer departures, the Gators do return multiple starters at defensive back to lead the way. Senior safety Bryce Thornton headlines the group as the veteran, while corners Dijon Johnson and Cormani McClain return after injury-riddled seasons a year ago.

The Gators also retained high-upside second-years at corner in J'Vari Flowers, Ben Hanks III and Onis Konanbanny and at safety/nickel in Lagonza Hayward and Drake Stubbs. Walk-on safety Alfonzo Allen Jr. also stayed with the program after emerging as a consistent tackler midseason.

The transfer portal officially closed on Friday, but Florida can continue to recruit players currently in the portal. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves, including the 29 additions, here.

