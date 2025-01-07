No. 8 Florida Gators get Quick Chance to Rebound vs. No. 1 Tennessee Vols
The No 8 Florida Gators can now breathe and move on from their loss on the road to the Kentucky Wildcats. Now, they need to shake loose the navel-gazing and prepare to host the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at the O'Connell Arena Tuesday night.
There's not shame in losing on the road to the Wildcats, but the team can also learn from the loss and use that to face the best team in the country. Tennessee isn't number one for nothing, as they will test the mettle and resolve of the Gators.
Florida from an outsider's view, will rise to the occasion and meet the Vols exactly where they are in the standings.
Free for A Reason
During the Kentucky game, UF enjoyed 35 free throw attempts because of their aggressive play and attacking the basket. However, the team, as a whole, failed to capitalize. In making 62.9% (22/35) of those, Florida left 13 points on the table, losing by just six points.
Alex Condon and Alijah Martin were the two-biggest culprits, combined hitting just 6 of 15 from the line.
If they go strong to the tin against Tennessee, they truly need to make their free throws. It places pressure on the Vols to do the same, and also affects the defense by worrying about foul trouble. While referee calls cannot be counted on, rest assured that attempts at the basket with contact will ultimately draw a foul.
Only Walton Clayton cashed in, making nine of his 13 free throws.
Threes Giveth and Three Taketh
Taking 33 three-point shots signifies confidence in shooters and the desire to make the opposing defense play every square inch of the half-court. At the same, only making 12 may not seem that horrendous, but Kentucky was much more efficient with their approach. The Wildcats attempted four fewer and actually made two more for a 48.3 percent clip.
Losing by 10 at the half, the Gators decided to let the ball fly from behind the arc. Missed threes become long rebounds and the potential to push the pace and run. Tennessee only allows 55.9 points a game and will try to smother the Gators on the perimeter, limiting possession and using their defense to pressure UF's defense to keep pace.
Florida possesses a rebounding advantage and needs to batter UT on the glass, especially on the offensive end.
Overview
Kentucky shot the ball well, from the field and on the line against the Gators. That speaks to not only UF's need to shoot better themselves, but it underscores a serious need for defensive improvement.
Allowing 106 to anyone loudly screams a dire need to make the defense work for your offense. Tennessee heads to Gainesville Tuesday night with their defense squared away and will look to stifle and thwart any Florida offensive flow.
The Gators will need to be more efficient on both ends of the court if they want to upset the No. 1 Vols.