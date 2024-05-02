Transfer Portal Closes, What's Next for Florida Gators
The NCAA Transfer Portal spring window is officially closed.
After opening on April 16, the window for players to enter the NCAA transfer portal is closed, and the roster turnover felt by many teams will dwindle down as summer approaches.
The Florida Gators were no different in losing players to the portal after spring camp, although the roster turnover wasn’t nearly as extensive as it was in previous years. Florida only lost two players to the portal after its Orange and Blue Debut on April 13.
Linebacker Mannie Nunnery left after a single season with the Gators. He’ll play at his third school in three years after transferring to Florida from Houston prior to the 2023 season. Additionally, corner Ethan Pouncey departed from the program after four years as a reserve.
Meanwhile, the Gators have only added one player via the portal so far. Former Air Force tight end Caleb Rillos will join the program as a preferred walk-on for the 2024 season.
However, just because the portal is closed doesn’t mean Florida is done adding to its roster.
According to NCAA rules, players who already entered the portal prior to May 1 are still eligible to enroll at a new school. Most recently, the NCAA ruled that athletes are free to transfer as many times as they want while retaining immediate eligibility.
Additionally, graduate students are free to enter the portal at any time while also retaining immediate eligibility.
The Gators are still in a position to add to its roster. USC transfer offensive lineman Jason Zandamela, who visited the program last weekend, will decide between Florida and UCF for his services. He is considered the top remaining offensive lineman in the portal and retains all four years of eligibility.
Florida is also considered a “buyer” at the receiver position in the transfer portal, should a spot open up on its roster.
After the two outgoing transfers, offensive lineman Riley Simonds’s transition to a coaching position and the reclassification of 2025 commit Enoch Wangoy, Florida has one scholarship spot remaining.