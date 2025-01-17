2025 Orange and Blue Game Set
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A date and kickoff time for the Florida Gators' 2025 Orange and Blue Game has been set.
The program's annual spring game inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will take place on Saturday, April 12 at 1 p.m., the team announced Friday. A television or streaming designation will be announced at a later date.
Sponsored by the Florida Victorious, UF's official NIL partner, admission is free for fans.
Last year's edition saw the Blue Team, largely led by quarterback Graham Mertz, defeat the Orange Team, led by DJ Lagway and the first team defense, 19-17. It also was the first spring game held on a Saturday in Billy Napier's tenure, a change from a Thursday night event held his first two seasons.
A reported 48,000 fans attended last year's contest.
This year's edition will see the return of Lagway along with other rising stars such as Jadan Baugh, Sharif Denson, Aidan Mizell and others. Baugh and Mizell had standout performances in last year's contest.
Additionally, it will be an opportunity to see UF's newest members. Of the Gators' 25 high school signees, 17 have enrolled early, according to 247 Sports. The enrollees can be found below:
- QB Tramell Jones Jr.
- RB Waltez Clark
- RB Chad Gasper
- WR Vernell Brown III
- WR Naeshaun Montgomery
- TE Micah Jones
- TE Cameron Kossmann
- OT Tavaris Dice
- OT Jahari Medlock
- EDGE Jalen Wiggins
- EDGE Jayden Woods
- DL Stephon Shivers
- LB Ty Jackson
- CB Ben Hanks Jr.
- S Lagonza Hayward
- S Hylton Stubbs
- P Hayden Craig
Additionally, the Gators have added three transfers to its class in receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, punter Tommy Doman and edge rusher Kofi Asare.
Dates for Florida's spring camp leading up to the game as well as any other fan information for the spring game will be released at a later date.