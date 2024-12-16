Former 5-Star Edge Hits Portal, Florida Gators on Alert
The Florida Gators are on alert for a potential pick-up in the transfer portal. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Auburn True Freshman edge Amaris Williams has completed the paperwork to allow entry into the Transfer Portal.
Williams enters with three years of eligibility remaining.
Williams was committed to the Gators for much of last season but flipped to Auburn at the last second on signing day. Looks like they’ll get another shot at obtaining his services on the gridiron.
Coming out of high school, he was one of the top players in the country, let alone at his position. He was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 30 player nationally, the No. 5 edge and the No. 2 player from North Carolina.
As a transfer, Williams is ranked as the No. 16 player in the portal and the No. 3 edge.
With edge Jack Pyburn landing at rival LSU after hitting the portal last week, Williams would make for a perfect successor on the staff.
Williams played in 10 games for the Tigers during his true freshman campaign. He made two solo tackles - four solo and one and a half for loss - and recorded half a sack.
There are currently no predictions for a landing spot at this time.
Should Williams transfer to the school he formerly committed to, he would join a defense that took major strides last season.
After giving up an average of 34 points in the first FBS matchups of the season - the game against FCS Samford being excluded - the Gators' defense allowed and average of 22 points per game in the final eight bouts of the season. This includes giving up 49 points to Texas and 34 points to Georgia. Take those out of the equation, and they allowed just 16 points per game.
It’s been a bend-but-don’t-break approach - Ole Miss still put up 464 yards and LSU dominated time of possession - but it was an approach that worked. The defense also forced nine turnovers in the final three games of the season.