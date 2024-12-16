All Gators

Former Gators EDGE Jack Pyburn Commits to LSU

Pyburn will suit up for the Tigers in his final year of eligibility.

Cam Parker

Florida Gators edge Jack Pyburn (44) chases down Samford Bulldogs quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 7, 2024 against the Samford Bulldogs. The Gators lead 14-0 at the half. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
Florida Gators edge Jack Pyburn (44) chases down Samford Bulldogs quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 7, 2024 against the Samford Bulldogs. The Gators lead 14-0 at the half. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Former Florida Gators edge rusher Jack Pyburn on Monday committed to play for the LSU Tigers in his final year of eligibility.

Pyburn became the Gators' first surprise entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal with his announcement on Dec. 10. Reports later indicated that Pyburn gave Florida a list of demands, which included $45,000 a month in NIL payments and playing-time requirements such as the starting position and full-time third-down edge rusher, although he has since denied those claims.

After Pyburn's entry into the portal, UF head coach Billy Napier wouldn't go into the intimate details of Pyburn's decision but gave him credit for the impact he made both on and off the field.

"Look, man, I love Jack Pyburn. I love him like a son," he said. "He's made a tremendous impact on our team, not only with his production on the field, but his attitude, his energy. I think obviously, these things are to be determined, but I have nothing but respect for Jack as a teammate, as a competitor. And these things are unfortunate. But I do think time will tell. But in general, I'm not prepared to comment publicly on that."

Pyburn is the second UF transfer to pledge his services to LSU. Corner Ja'Keem Jackson committed to the Tigers on Dec. 14, where he will reunite with former Florida secondary coach Corey Raymond. Florida will face its former players on Sept. 13 in Baton Rouge (La.) to open SEC play.

Gators Illustrated is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster numbers here.

