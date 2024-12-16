Former Gators EDGE Jack Pyburn Commits to LSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Former Florida Gators edge rusher Jack Pyburn on Monday committed to play for the LSU Tigers in his final year of eligibility.
Pyburn became the Gators' first surprise entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal with his announcement on Dec. 10. Reports later indicated that Pyburn gave Florida a list of demands, which included $45,000 a month in NIL payments and playing-time requirements such as the starting position and full-time third-down edge rusher, although he has since denied those claims.
After Pyburn's entry into the portal, UF head coach Billy Napier wouldn't go into the intimate details of Pyburn's decision but gave him credit for the impact he made both on and off the field.
"Look, man, I love Jack Pyburn. I love him like a son," he said. "He's made a tremendous impact on our team, not only with his production on the field, but his attitude, his energy. I think obviously, these things are to be determined, but I have nothing but respect for Jack as a teammate, as a competitor. And these things are unfortunate. But I do think time will tell. But in general, I'm not prepared to comment publicly on that."
Pyburn is the second UF transfer to pledge his services to LSU. Corner Ja'Keem Jackson committed to the Tigers on Dec. 14, where he will reunite with former Florida secondary coach Corey Raymond. Florida will face its former players on Sept. 13 in Baton Rouge (La.) to open SEC play.
Gators Illustrated is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster numbers here.