REPORT: 5-Star WR Wants Out of Oregon, Expected to Sign with Gators
Gainesville, Fla. — It’s been a slow offseason following Early Signing Day for the Florida Gators and their fans, but they just received some pretty significant recruiting news this week.
On Thursday morning, five-star Oregon Ducks signee Dallas Wilson asked to be released from his financial affidavit and is now expected to sign with the Gators, per On3’s Zach Abolverdi on X.
The five-star wide receiver reportedly notified Oregon on Tuesday that he wanted out of his letter of intent and he will early enroll of the University of Florida. He is expected to be released on Thursday.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound pass catcher from Tampa Bay Tech (Fla.) had been a long standing Oregon commit throughout high school, having been a part of the Ducks 2025 class for almost two years.
However, after visiting the Swamp to watch Florida take down LSU and as it got closer to Early Signing Day, chatter ramped up about him staying closer to home. He even received predictions to flip to the Gators on the eve of signing day, but that never came to fruition as he shocked a lot of people by sticking with the Ducks.
This is a big signing for the Gators as they were hunting down a big-name wideout and instant contributor, which is what he can be according to 247Sports Andrew Ivins.
“Self-assertive wide receiver with the size, hands and speed to emerge as a true impact player for a College Football Playoff contender,” Ivins said. “Could find success in a variety of different offensive attacks and ability to make contested catches might have him in the rotation sooner rather than later.”
He joins Vernell Brown III, Naeshaun Montgomery and Muizz Tounkara as the wide receivers from their 2025 class. Additionally, he becomes the highest-rated of the four, coming in as the No. 26 overall prospect in the 2025 class and the No. 4 wide receiver in the class according to 247 Sports.
Getting Wilson in the orange and blue is great for head coach Billy Napier and he could be a very impactful player for the Gators in the 2025 season.