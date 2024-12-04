Gators Sign Top Wide Receiver Commit Vernell Brown III
Gainesville, Fla. - Wide receiver Vernell Brown III of Jones (Orlando, Fla.) has signed with the Florida Gators on Early National Signing Day.
He officially signed on with the Florida Gators bright and early on Wednesday morning as the signing period began.
A consensus four-star prospect and top-10 player at his position, Brown is ranked as high as a top-five receiver in the country, according to Rivals. He is also a top-five player from Florida and the No. 34 player overall in the country.
Brown has been committed to the Florida Gators since July 21 and has not been committed to any other programs during the recruiting cycle.
He is currently the highest-rated 2025 recruit committed to the Florida Gators. Given his family history of going to Florida, it looked pretty certain that Brown would continue the tradition.
Read Gators Illustrated's profile of Brown below:
At the time of his pledge, Brown III, who is a consensus top-10 receiver, was the only five-star and second receiver commit of the class. Although his size may limit him on contested catches, his verifiable speed makes him a dangerous weapon offensively, where he projects as a slot receiver, and on special teams. He accounted for over 1,300 receiving yards to go with 14 total touchdowns, four of which came as a returner on special teams, his junior season, and he is shining in his senior year with a 1,200-yard, 10-touchdown performance as Jones continues to advance in the playoffs. He is also a two-time state qualifier in the triple jump with a personal best of 43-7.25. Brown III is a double legacy as his father, Vernell Jr., and grandfather, Vernell Sr., both played at Florida. He also had an uncle, Vincent, who also played for the Gators.