91 Days Until Kickoff: Who is the Best Florida Gator to wear No. 91?
With the 2025-2026 college football season slowly approaching, Florida Gators on SI will be recognizing some of the top players to suit up in the Florida Gators’ orange and blue.
Since Florida kicks off their season against Long Island University in 91 days, let's take a look at some of the best players in program history to wear No. 91.
Derrick Harvey (2004-07)
The Maryland native saw limited playing time as an underclassman before bursting onto the scene as a redshirt sophomore. During Florida’s national championship-winning season in 2006, Harvey led the team in sacks (12) and tackles-for-loss (13) and was even named the Defensive MVP of the BCS National Championship game,
The 6-foot-5 and 252-pound defensive end wrapped up his Gators career ranking among the top ten in program history in sacks (20.5) and tackles-for-loss (51.5) while being named to the All-SEC team twice. He was later drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round (8th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft. Harvey spent four seasons in the NFL, starting 32 games while totaling eight sacks and 92 tackles.
Tremayne Allen (1994-96)
As a former walk-on turned starter, Allen took a unique path in cementing his Gator legacy. The Tennessee native didn’t try out for the team until his fourth semester at Florida, originally earning a spot as a linebacker.
Allen went on to become a serviceable blocking tight end, starting for Florida while helping them win a National Championship in 2006. The 6-foot-2 and 234 pound tight end went on to play professionally, spending time with the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Xtreme of the XFL.