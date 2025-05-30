92 Days Until Kickoff: Best Florida Gators to wear No. 92
With the 2025 college football season slowly approaching, Gators Illustrated will be recognizing some of the top players to suit up in the Florida Gators’ orange and blue.
Since Florida kicks off their season against Long Island University in 92 days, let's take a look at some of the best players in program history to wear No. 92.
Reggie McGrew (1995 to 1998)
As a former National Champion who returned decades later to join Florida’s staff, McGrew has cemented a long-term legacy with the program.
As a redshirt freshman, McGrew was a starting defensive tackle on the Gators' 1996 National Championship-winning team. The Mayo, Florida native was a First-Team All-SEC selection during his final season at Florida, before skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
McGrew was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round (24th overall). He played four seasons in the NFL, spending time with the 49ers and Atlanta Falcons. After his playing days were over, McGrew returned to Gainesville and spent several years as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the football program. He currently works at the University of Oklahoma, serving as their football team’s assistant director of sports performance.
Darren Mickell (1989 to 1991)
Although his production was slowed by some academic obstacles throughout his time at Florida, Mickell managed to leave an impact when he did see the field.
After being academically ineligible in 1989, Mickell went on to be a consistent contributor for two seasons, helping lead Florida to an SEC championship in 1991.
Following a season-long suspension ahead of the 1992 season, the Miami native opted to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft. He was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs. Mickell went on to spend nine productive seasons in the NFL, totaling 178 tackles, 26 sacks and 11 forced fumbles.
Terron Sanders (2006 to 2009)
The two-time National Champion started at defensive tackle during Florida’s 2009 National Championship win over Oklahoma. That season, Sanders started 12 games, totaling 21 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and a fumble recovery. Throughout his time at Florida, he played in 32 games, starting 20.
After his time at Florida was done, Sanders briefly played for the Baltimore Ravens.