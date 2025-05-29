93 Days Until Kickoff: Who is the Best Florida Gator to wear No. 93?
With the 2025 college football season slowly approaching, Florida Gators on SI will be recognizing some of the top players to suit up in the Florida Gators’ orange and blue.
Since Florida kicks off their season against Long Island University in 93 days, let's take a look at some of the best players in program history to wear No. 93.
LB Alonzo Johnson (1982-85)
It’ll be tough for any future No. 93 to live up to the legacy left behind by this University of Florida Athletic Hall of Famer.
The Panama City native was a two-time First-Team All-American and a two-time All-SEC selection during his time at Florida. In 1985, Johnson broke his own program single-season sack record, reaching the quarterback 12 times while helping lead Florida to a 9-1-1 record.
Johnson left Gainesville as the most accomplished pass rusher in school history, walking away as the program's all-time leader in sacks (27, currently second to Alex Brown). He was later selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (48th overall) of the 1986 NFL Draft. Johnson played 18 games (nine starts) with the Eagles, finishing his career with three interceptions and one sack.
DE Trace Armstrong (1988)
Although he only spent one year as a Gator, Armstrong made enough of an impact to also earn a spot in Florida’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
After spending four years at Arizona State University, Armstrong made his way over to Gainesville for his final collegiate season. In 1988, he was named a First-Team All-American while setting a Gators’ single-season record for tackles-for-loss in a season with 19, also totaling seven sacks.
Armstrong was selected by the Chicago Bears in the first round (12th pick overall) of the 1989 NFL Draft. He played 15 seasons in the NFL, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, even leading the league in forced fumbles in 2000. Armstrong went on to be an agent after his playing days, representing head coaches like Mike McCarthy, James Franklin and Les Miles and also media members such as Chris Mortensen and Dan Le Batard.
DE Tim Beauchamp (1995-98)
While he may not have the individual accolades or national recognition as the first two players, Beauchamp was a key fixture on Florida’s 1996 national championship team.
Despite still being an underclassman, Beauchamp was Florida’s top pass-rusher that year, leading the team with seven sacks. The 6-foot-3 and 270-pound defensive end was a three-year starter for the Gators, totaling 69 tackles and 12.5 sacks.
Beauchamp went on to play professionally for several seasons, briefly spending time with the Cleveland Browns before playing in the CFL, NFL Europe and the XFL.
DL Steven Harris (2003-06)
Another former national champion, Harris was a steady contributor throughout his time at Florida.
He started at defensive tackle during Florida’s national championship win over Ohio State in the 2006-07 season. That season, Harris started six games, totaling 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. Throughout his time at Florida, he played in 47 games, starting 19.
The Miami native went on to play with the Denver Broncos at the professional level, totaling five career tackles and a fumble recovery.