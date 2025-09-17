A Look at Florida's History Playing in Miami
The Florida Gators end their two-game road trip on Saturday with a matchup against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. There is no doubt that it will be a full house on the weekend with how the Hurricanes have looked this season.
It won’t be an easy task for the Gators, but having looked back at the history between them and the Hurricanes when in Miami, they can walk away victorious.
Despite losing the last three games, the Gators are 14-14 overall when playing down in Miami since 1939. They have outscored their opponents 506 to 403 in these games, averaging 18.07 points scored and only 14.39 points per game allowed.
Additionally, from 1969 to 1977, the Gators won five consecutive games on the road. During this stretch, they averaged 28 points per game while giving up just 12.8 points.
The one caveat, though, is that nearly all of those games came at their previous stadium, the Miami Orange Bowl. The Gators have only taken the field with the Hurricanes in Hard Rock Stadium once, which was in 2013.
Florida entered that game as the No. 12 team in the country but fell to unranked Miami 21-16.
The Gators struggled to find a foothold in the contest, offensively, trailing the entire way. Starting quarterback Jeff Driskel threw two interceptions, and the Gators' rushing offense was held to 2.8 yards per rush.
The passing attack had its bright spots, though. Leading the team that day was Solomon Patton. He reeled in six passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. Others contributing include Quinton Dunbar, who had seven catches for 98 yards, and Trey Burton, who recorded six catches for 64 yards.
One of the most interesting games shared between the two came in the Gators' 38-33 loss to Miami in 2003.
Playing down in Miami, the Gators led their opponents 33-10 with slightly over six minutes left in the third quarter, but surrendered 28 unanswered points over the final 21 minutes to lose 38-33.
What makes it so notable is who led the resurgence that day for the Hurricanes. It was none other than former Gators quarterback Brock Berlin. He finished 27-for-41 with 340 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Kickoff for this Saturday’s contest is at 7:30 and will be broadcast on ABC. ESPN’s College Gameday will also be in town for the game after choosing it as its host spot for Week Four.