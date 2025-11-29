Why FSU Cuts Up Opposing Team's Fields, Other Answers About the Seminoles from Tomahawk Nation's Tim Scribble
It's hard to believe the end of the regular season is here. It's even harder to believe Saturday's game against the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles has no playoff implications and only one team in contention for a bowl game.
Florida (3-8) is looking to avoid its first nine-loss season since 1979 while ending a rough season on a high note with a new head coach coming in. Florida State is looking to avoid back-to-back seasons without a bowl game while getting revenge on the Gators' flag-planting in Tallahassee a year ago.
Florida Gators on SI teamed up with Tomahawk Nation to break down each team's seasons. You can read our answers to Tomahawk Nation's questions here.
Tomahawk Nation's Tim Scribble answered five questions from Florida Gators on SI and even explained Florida State's tradition of cutting opponents' fields.
1. Mike Norvell seems to be in a similar spot to Napier from last season with the announcement he is returning/pledge to look at the program holistically. What is the vibe around the program now? Is this setting FSU a year back, or is giving him one more year with a lower buyout and what should be a quiet coaching cycle next offseason the right move?
I would say the locker room is mixed. We have heard rumblings that some players are bought in while some are no longer buying into the cliches and "rah-rah" mentality. Overall, I do believe the fans that truly follow the program are out on him, those with the deep pockets are out on him, and the majority of promising recruits are out on him. Personally, I understand the decision to keep Mike from a financial perspective., but I do think it is the wrong choice. I would rather them even go cheap if they have to and bring on a young coach and let him give it a try. The decision to keep Norvell is just delaying the inevitable to save some money.
2. What's your take on Thomas Castellanos? FSU has largely been criticized by outsiders for taking in transfer QBs, not fully developing QBs they recruit, etc. Is this a warranted complaint, and is this something you foresee changing as the program aims to adjust next season?
I like Tommy. I think he has the ability and skills to have won just about any game on the schedule this year. A leg injury against Kent State hampered his strengths and led to the string of losses that Florida State suffered. While his injury may not have been apparent on the field, his decisions reflected that he did not have the full use of his scrambling abilities that he did early in the season. This has led to more of the "superman" version of TC where he tries to win the game with one play. Those are typically throws into double coverage, overthrows, or incorrect reads. The result is Florida State consistently outgaining opponents but failing to score points.
Overall, Norvell and FSU have failed to develop quarterbacks during his tenure. His track record of quarterbacks has been nothing short of ugly. Next year, Florida State is most likely looking at Castellanos again (waiver) or another transfer signal caller.
3. What has Gus Malzahn's impact been? One of the biggest non-head coaching hirings in recent memory. Is this a stepping stone for him to return to head coaching, or do you think he's at FSU as long as Norvell stays? How can he improve Norvell's chances for surviving the hotseat next season?
Gus is hit-or-miss but mostly hit. He will at times call a completely unnecessary double reverse pass that loses 20-yards, but for the most part has schemed Florida State's offense into successful situations. The running game has improved, the offensive line (coach Herb Hand) is better, and Malzahn has put TC in positions to succeed.
I do not think Gus is here next year. I think he will take another job or retire.
4. Four of FSU's six losses have come by one score, two others by two touchdowns or less. What's been the biggest shortcoming in those close losses, and how can UF, a team who has been blown out more often than not, take advantage?
I think Castellanos' mentality (as referenced above) broke after the injury and subsequent struggles. I believe that he has failed to take the "easy" yards and often kills drives going for the explosive plays. The defense has improved but also fails to get off the field in key drives. Special teams also continues to be an adventure. Add all that together and you are talking about a successful offensive team that stumbles in critical moments. They will inevitably shoot themselves in the foot and give the Gators a chance.
5. Last time the teams were in Gainesville, FSU went viral for cutting the turf in the Swamp. Last year, Florida planted the flag at midfield in Tallahassee. How is FSU treating this rivalry? Multiple UF players have gone on the record to say they either don't like FSU, still want revenge for two years ago and want to defend home field so FSU doesn't plant their flag. Is that similar to what FSU says?
The rivalry will always be heated and there are FSU players that have a strong dislike for the Gators. Saying that, the "bulletin board" material has been less and less this year as the team has faltered. Preseason, you had Castellanos making promises about Alabama (which they backed up). Now, you have a floundering team that has lost that "swagger".
Bonus: Can you explain the turf-cutting tradition?
It started in 1962. The Seminoles were typically the underdog back in the day but did not shy away from taking on big time opponents. It started as a pep talk type challenge against the Georgia Bulldogs and became a tradition from there. The Seminoles will determine a Sod Game typically when they are road underdogs, bowl games, ACC or National Championship games, and of course, at Florida. There are other opportunities, but you can read more at the below links: