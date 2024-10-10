A Look Back on Billy Napier's Staggering Away Record Leading the Gators
To be blunt, the Florida Gators under head coach Billy Napier have a pretty horrific away record since he was hired ahead of the 2022 season. They’ve put up tough fights on occasion, but never been able to finish the job while behind enemy lines.
When adding up the wins and losses since the 2022-23 season, Napier is a jaw-dropping 3-7. All three wins came against Texas A&M in 2022, South Carolina in 2023 and Mississippi State this year. And all of these teams are/were less talented than the Gators at the time.
Against South Carolina, the Gators had to climb back from a 10-point deficit with 9 minutes left in the fourth. Versus the Aggies, they were down 24-20 at half before running off 21 unanswered points. Then, when in Starkville this season, they played good enough on offense and defense to walk away with a win, but it wasn’t the prettiest of games.
Now that we’ve done the wins, let's take a look at the losses starting with the 2022-23 season.
In Napier’s debut season as the Gators head coach, he finished with a 1-3 away record and while it hurts to have a negative percentage in this area, the more alarming part was the losses themselves.
It started with a 38-33 loss to the Volunteers that could’ve been won if not for a drastic second half breakdown. They were down 24-21 to their opponents near the halfway point of the third quarter, but one thing led to another and that quickly skyrocketed to a 17-point deficit early in the final frame. They did manage a comeback near the end, but it felt just short of the finish line.
Napier did bring his road record to .500 later in the season with that win over the Aggies, but that was short lived. Just two games later, he would come up stumbling against Vanderbilt and Florida State to end the season.
That loss to the Commodores is probably the most damning loss of Napier’s tenure. The most surprising thing about this loss is that the Gators basically trailed from start to finish. Despite leading 3-0 by the end of the first, they trailed from the 11:04 minute mark of the second onwards and wound up losing 31-24.
The final regular season and away loss of this debut season for Napier came against in-state rivals Florida State. And once again, it was a second half meltdown. In this game, they actually led 24-21 at halftime. The Gators began the third quarter with a 3-point lead, but left it with a 14-point deficit. They were able to mount a comeback and tie it 38-38 with 7:41 left in the fourth, but they wouldn’t cross into the endzone or leg a kick between the posts after this point and dropped this rivalry 45-38.
Ultimately, this put Napier’s inaugural season away record at an underwhelming 1-3, and it wasn't any better in his sophomore season as the Gators' head coach.
Florida’s season in 2023-24 began with a road trip near the West Coast against Utah, and it wasn’t a pretty one. They stumbled all the way through this one and ended up losing 24-11.
Their next opportunity for a road win came at the end of September in Lexington, Kentucky, against the Wildcats. But, once again, it was an ugly one from start to finish that would be highlighted by a career-day out of Wildcats’ running back Ray Davis and his 280 rushing yards in a 33-14 blowout.
Napier and the Gators finally got an away win on the board with the nail-biting victory over the Gamecocks, but that would be the only one in 2023-24.
His final two road games of the season came against LSU in Death Valley and Missouri in Memorial Stadium.
Their contest against LSU would become a night to forget for the Gators defense. They gave up 701 total yards to the Tigers in a 52-35 loss. This game also put Tigers’ quarterback Jayden Daniels in the history book as the first quarterback in FBS history to have at least 350 yards passing and 200 yards rushing in a game. Many consider this game his "Heisman moment" as he would quickly rise up the rankings on his way to winning the prestigious award.
The last away game of Napier’s second season in charge against Missouri ended in thrilling fashion but not the way Gator fans had hoped for. Despite losing starting quarterback Graham Mertz to a shoulder injury late in this game, the Gators still found a way to take a 31-30 lead with 1:36 left in the game.
Yet, the defense couldn’t finish their opponents off. On 4th-and-17 on the Missouri 33-yard line, the Gators fell asleep and let star receiver Luther Burden find enough space beyond the first-down line for a first down. The Tigers would finish this drive off with a field goal to win 33-31. This put Napier’s away record for the 2023-24 season at 2-7.
Simply, just a catastrophic record that needed to be fixed heading into this new season. And while Napier is 1-0 with the win over the Bulldogs in this campaign, if he were to lose against the Volunteers, then it could be his last road trip as the head coach of the Florida Gators.
How ironic, his first road game of his Gators career was in Knoxville and it could also be his last. This year's matchup between Florida and Tennessee kicks off at 7 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.