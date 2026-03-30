Gators Predicted To Land QB Prospect Over Multiple Rivals

The Florida Gators serious momentum on the recruiting trail has continued under Jon Sumrall recently, with the new staff projected to land priority target and heavily coveted four-star quarterback Davin Davidson, according to 247sports’ Zach Blostein.

Davidson, a quick riser in the 2027 class who is now rated as the composite 155th-best player in the entire country, has been one of the Gators top targets at the position this cycle. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound gunslinger has seen serious interest from Miami, Georgia, Notre Dame and other premier programs, while he was in attendance for the Gators scrimmage Saturday and has been in Gainesville multiple times in recent months.

Once rated just the 71st quarterback in the country as recently as late January, Davidson has quickly ascended to one of the more popular prospects in his class after a strong offseason following a state championship at Cardinal Mooney (FL.) in 2025, throwing for 2,497 yards and 24 touchdowns with the Cougars in his first season as their starter.

The Florida #Gators officially offered 3⭐️ QB Davin Davidson on his visit to Gainesville this weekend.



The Sarasota QB has all the traits to be the biggest riser in the 2027 class. Has one of the most live arms in the country.👀 pic.twitter.com/1c8MRbWhzH — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) January 24, 2026

While the Gators have been aggressive in their pursuit of multiple high-profile prospects at the position, including four-star Champ Monds IV and five-star Elijah Haven, Davidson has quickly shot up the Florida board. The unique prospect shares many of the traits the new Gators staff is looking for on the trail.

“You want a guy that makes good decisions in the pocket. You want a winner, a guy that's coming from a winning program, a guy that's used to winning….You're looking for a competitive grit, or a guy that wants the ball in his hand when the game’s on the line. You're looking for toughness,” Quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock said on the position. “...another thing is accuracy, I think that's a huge thing nowadays. It kind of gets overlooked. A lot of guys are looking for the arm strength, the arm talent, but a guy that can put it where it needs to go is huge…timing, anticipation, all those things is what you're looking for.”

While Davidson has flashed all said traits, as well as one of the more live arms at the high school level, the quarterback is still seen as a somewhat developmental option due to his lack of experience. Regardless, the 13th-ranked quarterback prospect would be a huge addition to the Gators class, with just three commits currently, and another success for Sumrall in keeping in-state talent at home.

“It starts here at home. We're privileged to be in the state of Florida, which has got just such a great hotbed for not just high school football players but great coaches, and we don't have to go very far to find what we need to win championships.” Sumrall said in his introductory press conference. “This is a unique environment because I'm going to have an opportunity to recruit the best players in the country. Like there's no reason why we shouldn't attract the very top end of the talent...That excites me.”

The prediction for Davidson follows multiple recent crystal balls for the Gators to land five-star Maxwell Hiller as well, the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class and possibly the program's biggest target. Hiller would be the first five-star offensive lineman to commit to Florida since 2015, with both him and Davidson huge possible additions to the Gators' class that could truly change the trajectory of the program in the next few years.