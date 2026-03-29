Men’s March Madness Elite Eight Preview: Michigan-Tennessee and Duke-UConn

The 2026 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is into the Elite Eight with each team vying for a coveted spot in the Final Four next week in Indianapolis. On Saturday, No. 3-seeded Illinois and No. 1 Arizona punched their tickets to Indy. Two more teams will earn berths on Sunday. First up is the Midwest Regional final in Chicago: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 6 Tennessee, 2:15 p.m. ET (CBS). Then, the heavy hitters in the East Regional final in Washington, D.C.: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 UConn, 5:05 p.m. ET (CBS). Follow Sports Illustrated live updates, scores, analysis and more.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 6 Tennessee

Midwest Regional final in Chicago, 2:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Wolverines will try to become the second Big Ten team to earn a Final Four bid after Illinois bested conference foe Iowa on Saturday. The top seed in the Midwest boasts big man Yaxel Lendeborg, who snubbed the NBA last year to make this run with the Wolverines. He is shooting 52% from the field. Tennessee’s Ja’Kobi Gillespie averages 18.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 UConn

East Regional final in Washington, D.C., 5:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

These heavyweights have plenty of history against each other in the NCAA tournament, including the 1990 regional final featuring one of Christian Laettner’s buzzer beaters. The Blue Devils are the top overall seed and have fended off stiff challenges in the first three rounds. The Huskies came into the tourney with a thud of a Big East tournament final. No matter. This Elite Eight matchup might be the most anticipated of the whole tournament.

Final Four in Indianapolis

Semifinal 1, 6 p.m. ET April 4 (TBS)

Semifinal 2, 8:30 p.m. ET April 4 (TBS)

Men’s national championship game, 8:30 p.m. ET April 6 (TBS)

Men’s March Madness Elite Eight live scores, updates, analysis and highlights

More March Madness From Sports Illustrated

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