Gators DL to Miss Rest of Spring Camp with Knee Injury

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After transferring to the Florida Gators from Southern Miss, defensive lineman Mason Clinton's first spring camp has ended prematurely, with the redshirt junior undergoing surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee.

The news, first reported on Tuesday by Swamp 247's Graham Hall, was confirmed by head coach Jon Sumrall after practice. Clinton underwent surgery last week, according to Hall.

"He's out. Out for the spring. Not a major long-term deal. A couple weeks, he'll be back," Sumrall said. "But it looks like he'll be out for the remainder of spring."

Florida defensive lineman Mason Clinton underwent surgery on his left knee and will miss the remainder of spring camp.



STORY: https://t.co/A83SuSbaSq pic.twitter.com/qNVy3SlRQk — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall) March 31, 2026

Clinton joined Florida this offseason after stints at Louisiana (2023), East Mississippi Community College (2024) and Southern Miss (2025), where he recorded 16 tackles and one pass break-up. Throughout the first half of spring camp, Clinton was seen as a high-upside piece to the room who needed some shaping up by defensive line coach Gerald Chatman.

Chatman, in particular, was seen focusing on Clinton throughout multiple viewing periods during position drills.

"I think sometimes when we bring a transfer in, it's a new environment," Chatman told Florida Gators on SI on March 10. "There's new players, there’s a new coach, so just getting adjusted to the new environment. And then, like I said, my coaching style is a little bit different, and it's very demanding. So, sometimes, it may be a challenge for guys to have to deal with that on the daily.

"Just being understanding. When we hit the grass and the demand and the passion, just understand that. I think he's going through that phase, and I think he's made every practice, he's showing up, and he's eager to learn.”

Gators Updated Injury Report

In addition to Clinton's absence, Florida had multiple updates regarding players' availabilities for the rest of spring camp.

Namely, linebacker Myles Graham was seen working with his position group for the first time this spring. Graham will remain non-contact for the rest of spring camp after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, Sumrall told Florida Gators on SI after practice, but his elevation to position drills is a positive after he spent the bulk of spring camp doing rehab work in the indoor facility.

"Myles is super instinctive, man. It's been fun to watch his return," Sumrall said. "... He's one of those guys I've learned real fast to tell him, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa,' not, 'Giddy up.' We put him out there in an orange jersey, which means you're non-contact... and he's out there trying to like just absolutely start crushing people. I'm like, 'Easy bro.' Like, the no contact means people aren't allowed to contact you and you can't contact them either. Because he just wants the pop pads, that's who he is."

#Gators LB Myles Graham participating in position drills for the first time this spring. Still non-contact. pic.twitter.com/ovHfuErlx5 — Cam Parker (@camparker25) March 31, 2026

Meanwhile, freshman tight end Heze Kent was seen in the indoor facility with a boot on his left foot, with Tuesday's practice marking the first time he was absent from a viewing period. Sumrall told Florida Gators on SI that Kent is dealing with an ankle injury and that he is not sure when he will return.

"Heze’s got to do a lot of things. He's a freshman. He's got a long way to go. He's got a little boo-boo," Sumrall said. "He's got to lose some weight. Heze’s got to get going."

The 6-foot-6, 316-pound freshman has garnered significant attention for his size at tight end, with many outside the program believing he should play offensive line. Tight ends coach Evan McKissack emphasized after Tuesday's practice that Kent is at Florida to play tight end.

"That's what deters everything is outside noise," McKissack said. "He came here to play tight end. He's got a limited schedule to do it, right?... I think he understands the challenges there. It's definitely eye-opening for him."

Other notable updates to Florida's injury report include receiver Dallas Wilson running off to the side as he continues to rehab from a foot injury and defensive back Javion Toombs shedding his non-contact jersey.