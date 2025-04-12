Aaron Chiles Primed for Multidimensional Role in 2025
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In a crowded Florida Gators linebacker room flooded with young talent, sophomore Aaron Chiles looks to be floating to the top instead of drowning in the depth.
After a year where he played just 130 snaps as a freshman, the 6-foot-2.5, 241-pound former four-star recruit looks primed for more responsibility in his second season, possibly including a multi-faceted role.
“Aaron Chiles I think took a big step forward this spring," UF linebacker coach Robert Bala said Thursday. "He's a guy that we've been working as an outside linebacker in a different personnel package, and then kicks back to a stack linebacker in another.
"... He's done a really good job. I think he's created some opportunities for him on third down to be a three-down player.”
Of his snaps his freshman year, the athletic backer saw 36 lined up on the defensive line outside the offensive tackle, according to PFF. He received the third highest pass rushing grade of Gators' linebackers on the season.
While only picking up one sack, Bala believes his upside is immense not only as an inside linebacker but as a rusher as well.
“He's got an extremely high ceiling. As I mentioned before, you know, the pass rush juice that he brings. He's had a couple teach clips out of practice.” Bala said. “One play in particular, I remember I was watching the other linebacker, and he's off the edge rushing, and he's celebrating in the backfield. I say, 'What happened?' He was that fast in the backfield, working off the edge.”
While Florida returns plenty of edge and linebacker talent this year, Chiles’ ability to rush off the line or drop back as a stack linebacker will be an important factor in keeping him on the field over the plethora of other options in the rooms.
Though he has impressed with his ability to get to the quarterback so far this spring, his growth has been evident in all aspects of his game.
“I think his biggest leap is becoming a true stack linebacker and being able to diagnose and make the calls and make the adjustments being the signal caller out there. He's done a really good job at that, and he takes a lot of pride in that," Bala said about his offseason progression. “He's a guy that wants to work, he wants to be able to communicate, he wants to be the signal caller. He's a guy that I have to drag off the field if I'm trying to get a rotation going, and so, that's a good problem to have."
As the spring comes to its end, the second-year players’ drumbeat continues.
“I'd say Aaron took a major leap…He's very focused and locked in right now… he's dialed in," junior linebacker Jaden Robinson said when talking about the duo of Chiles and Myles Graham. “I can see those guys growing up to be All-American. Those guys just took a big leap going into this year right here, Aaron, especially.”
While players' roles seem to become clearer and clearer as the Gators close spring camp, Chiles looks like an important piece ready to make an impact for Florida in his second year. Whether it is off the edge or as a true stack linebacker, expect to see his combination of size and speed flash in an extended role in 2025.