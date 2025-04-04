Jaden Robinson Emerging, LBs Shine in Scrimmage
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After the Florida Gators' closed scrimmage last Tuesday, head coach Billy Napier was quick to point out one position group that shined with one of its part-time starters from last season emerging as a leader.
"The linebacker group is impressive. I think just in general, that group was very physical today and made some impressive plays," he said. "I think that (Jaden Robinson) is intelligent. I think his football intelligence shows up."
The junior from nearby Lake City (Fla.) Columbia High School stepped up as a starter during the back-half of the 2024 season following an injury to Grayson Howard, and as Howard continues to recover from a "soft tissue issue," Robinson has now emerged as a leader on defense.
"I just think he keeps getting better," Napier said. "But he's a great communicator, he's got really good understanding of the system and I think he makes all the other players around him better."
Last year, Robinson finished fifth on the team and second in his position group with 52 total tackles with 3.5 sacks while also starting the final four games of the year once Howard went down with his injury against Texas.
"He started the last, whatever, (four) ball games of the season, did a tremendous job," defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who also coached the linebackers last year, said. "He's plays really well, he's great player, he's a great leader on the field. He does everything you ask him to do as a person."
As a whole, Florida's linebackers appear to be one of the strongest units on the team despite losing starter Shemar James to the NFL and despite being without Howard, who was absent from the scrimmage, for the time being.
"I feel like the whole room is stepping up, playing a major role and stepping up, and everybody's taking accountability to the next level now," Robinson said. The guys like me, Aaron (Chiles) and Myles (Graham), everybody stepping up in the room."
Sophomores Chiles and Graham are expected to make big jumps in elevated roles after showing strong potential as true freshmen in 2024. Additionally, Florida added four-star recruit Ty Jackson to the unit as an early enrollee with fellow signee Myles Johnson planning to enroll sometime this summer.
The talent in the room, led by Robinson, had multiple big moments in the scrimmage, Napier said, further boosting his belief that the unit can be top-tier in 2025.
"I thought the 'backer group as a whole was impressive today," Napier said. "Aaron Chiles had some great physical plays. Myles Graham. Ty Jackson continues to flash. So that's a good group as a whole, and certainly J Rob. And look, we get Pup back, you know, he's going to eventually be back. We consider that one of the better groups in the country, in my opinion, at that position."