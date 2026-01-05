Big Name Coach Impressed Former Gators QB DJ Lagway During FSU Visit

Former Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway recently paid a visit to Florida State. It took an interaction with one of the coaches to put him on "cloud nine." According to On3's Matt LaSerre, that coach is Gus Malzahn, the former Auburn and UCF head coach turned Seminoles offensive coordinator.

Part of Malzahn's pitch was a comparison to legendary quarterback Cam Newton. Once a quarterback at UF, Newton eventually found his footing, won a national championship at Auburn and was then the first-overall pick in the following NFL Draft.

There are some parallels to Newton. However, it depends on the angle.

Lagway's journey is far from the turbulence experienced by Newton. There was no controversy regarding laptops and having to go to a junior college in Texas after. Lagway was also in a starting role at Florida, which Newton never was. It's not quite the same redemption arc.

However, if you wish to draw comparisons, Lagway has the potential to still be a dual-threat quarterback after getting a fresh start elsewhere. Newton's success came under Malzahn as an offensive coordinator on the Plains. Perhaps Lagway thinks he can find success in a similar position in Tallahassee.

Lagway opted to transfer from Florida after talks with Jon Sumrall about his future went south. There were questions around whether he would stay before the season was over, but he had reportedly intended to stay before that.

In his first and only season as the Gators' starting quarterback for a full season, Lagway battled inconsistencies from start to finish. He threw for a career high 63.2% completion rate, but he was only able to muster 2,264 passing yards plus 16 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

Should Lagway end up at FSU, he would be the presumed starting quarterback. Tommy Castellanos announced he was declaring for the NFL Draft just before Christmas. He has originally been reported to be vying for a fifth year of eligibility. However, he has since decided to go pro.

Lagway is also reportedly set to visit Virgnia. He seems to be testing the waters of the ACC as he seeks to find a landing spot.

Meanwhile, the Gators look for their next starting quarterback. Tramell Jones Jr. is a strong in-house candidate, while former Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo is expected to commit to Florida. Those two would likely battle for the starting quarterback spot in the spring. Aidan Warner is reportedly sticking around, and he will continue his role as a backup option for the Gators.

