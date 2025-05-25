The Athletic's Bruce Feldman Backs Florida Gators to Exceed Expectations
After a stunning 8-4 turnaround, the Florida Gators looks to improve upon that season. With a roster that has improved from recruiting to the transfer portal, UF must capitalize. With that, an intense heat bears down on the shoulders of the head coach, and new challenges emerge. According to one analyst, the team looks to exceed predicted numbers.
Despite a difficult schedule, Florida succeeded in 2024. Now, with no excuses and blessed with talent, all eyes look upon The Swamp. Billy Napier survived a year that many believed would be his last in Gainesville. Now, the Gators faithful want more from their team.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman used the over/under from BetMGM. The line stands at 6.5, and Feldman predicts Florida will exceed that mark. He included the Gators in his best bets.
"Florida’s schedule gives me some pause; it features eight teams that will be ranked at some point in 2025, including the two most talented teams in the SEC — Texas and Georgia,” wrote Feldman on The Athletic. “The Gators visit a Miami team that blasted them in The Swamp last year, too. But if I were a Gators fan, I’d be optimistic."
The schedule will not change due to the conference preferences. As a result, lamenting the difficulty won't change anything. Under those circumstances. In order to reclaim a piece of their former glory, the Gators will need to beat either Texas or Georgia.
Will this happen this season? Texas looks strong at quarterback, and UGA doesn't. If you had to wager on one, Georgia looks more vulnerable.
Feldman sees line play and defense as a plus for UF. He highlighted the talents of a few players.
"Defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp is one of the best in college football; rival coaches have immense respect for him. Caleb Banks, their big defensive tackle (seven sacks), is another headache for rivals. They also have a seasoned offensive line anchored by center Jake Slaughter. Against a stacked schedule, expect some inconsistency — but this group is good enough to win eight or nine games."
Without a doubt, the Gators will struggle at times. Every good team will struggle during the season. Few teams go wire-to-wire without hiccups. What stands out is Feldman's prediction that the team will somehow win eight or nine games. Imagine nine games before a bowl game. What changes the narrative around the team?
Does that finally allow Napier to take a deep breath? Or, will fans still call for his ouster if the Gators don't win double-digit games? Either way, 2025 looks like a return trip and a bowl game.
