Billy Gonzales in a Favorable Spot as Gators Interim
Although his chances to retain the job are slim, the Florida Gators interim head coach Billy Gonzales sits in an enviable spot.
With sound play down the stretch, he can turn the temporary job into a more permanent one somewhere else. Or, he can stay in the Swamp and serve as a vital piece to the puzzle for whatever head coach walks through the door.
Either way, Gonzales is in a no-lose proposition. As a result, he can afford to coach a little looser.
Truly a Gator
When Gonzales accepted the promotion to head coach, that became his fifth job during his three different stints with the Gators. He knows the area, the recruiting battles, and the high school coaches. Anyone walking onto campus will probably not have the same grasp of the landscape. However, keeping Gonzales on staff as a combination of associate head coach/wide receivers coach makes the most sense.
Freedom
With a head coach sure to walk into Gainesville at the end of the season, Gonzales can afford to coach without tension. For example, when facing a series of downs at midfield, why not reach into the metaphorical bag and pull out a reverse or halfback pass? Now, that doesn't mean unleash that play with five minutes to go in a close game.
Yet, the first quarter could be the perfect time to try a bold play and see how Georgia reacts. Ironically, Georgia's offense often incorporates those plays into its game plan. They may not expect to see them on game day. Additionally, a fake punt or field goal early could keep UGA off balance, forcing them to scramble and regain their equilibrium. You could tell Gonzales' tone and frame of mind during media availability.
"I think their attitude—I think it's probably been the number one thing. We talk about having an opportunity to go out. They've shown a lot of renewed energy," he said. "Attitude’s been fantastic, and again, we've just been kind of preaching to the team, making sure that we take ownership as a team and be a player-led team, and they've done a fantastic job coming back and preparing.” “We had a great practice; the first two days of practice have been great, and we got to have another great one today. "
The renewed energy stands out. For weeks, players dealt with the possibility that Billy Napier would lose his job. Now, they can focus solely on the games and block out any external distractions.
Opponent
The Bulldogs need to win, as their College Football Playoff hopes could take a huge hit. With matchups against Texas and Georgia Tech looming, losing this game could see Georgia on the outside of the playoff. With that said, would the team take a more conservative approach to their offensive and defensive schemes?
Kirby Smart likes a buttoned-down approach when a game takes on a more profound meaning. In contrast, a relaxed Florida approach places the Gators in a superposition. Additionally, subconsciously, UGA must know that they've lived a charmed life this season. The fumble against Auburn and the Ole Miss collapse come to mind. Realistically, the team should have lost one of those games.
Overview
Gonzales will be in demand as an assistant, or a Group of Five could inquire about their head coaching job. With an almost solidified future, the interim coach should not have doubt, stress, or worry cloud his mind. For Georgia, an opponent at peace immediately becomes dangerous.