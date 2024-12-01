Billy Napier Reacts to Florida Gators Planting Flag After Win
The Florida Gators' win over rival Florida State ended with some tempers flaring. Gators edge George Gumbs Jr. went to plant their flag in the middle of FSU’s field. He was successful, but it led to a rumble between both teams.
During the altercation, FSU head coach Mike Norvell got in Florida head coach Billy Napier's face and then proceeded to go pull the flag out of the ground and throw it.
Regardless of personal opinion on the choice to plant the flag, Napier wasn’t here for it - at least publically.
Following the game, he apologized for what ensued on the field.
“Before we get going here, obviously what happened there at the end of the game is not who we would want to be as a program, okay?” Napier said. “And it's embarrassing to me, and it's a distraction from a really well-played football game, right? So I want to apologize on behalf of the entire organization, just in terms of how we represented the university there. We shouldn't have done that. We won't do that going forward, and there'll be consequences for all involved.”
If Norvell being upset about it had been all that happened, Napier probably doesn't say anything.
But something that isn't an unusual act across college football caused some issues - specifically during this year’s rivalry week. So, it’s understandable why Napier went out there and said what he did.
Following the win over Ohio State in Columbus, Michigan tried to plant their flag, causing a brawl. Two players were pepper sprayed.
The same thing happened at the end of the NC-State-UNC game. The Wolfpack tried to plant their flag, and the Tar Heels were going to let it slide.
If a new rule related to planting the flag comes about for next season, that shouldn’t surprise anyone in the slightest.
Even if that’s the case, the Gators found more ways to stick it to the Seminoles after the rumble. They went into the end zone and started dancing, using their cleats to tear up the end zone as much as they could.
Napier will probably let that one slide.