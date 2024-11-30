Ohio State-Michigan Ends in Brawl After Wolverines Plant Flag on OSU Logo to Celebrate Win
A hard-fought game between two storied rivals quickly turned into an ugly scene on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.
The Michigan Wolverines, following their 13–10 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, planted a Wolverines flag on the Buckeyes logo at midfield, resulting in a fight breaking out between the two teams.
Multiple Buckeyes players took exception to the flag plant as they were making their way across the field, and chaos ensued, as a scrum of players from both sides pushed and shoved each other in a brawl.
Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore headed to midfield with the flag as multiple onlookers, including one person who appeared to be a Michigan staffer, attempted to waylay him. But as Moore went to plant the flag, it was ripped away from him by Ohio State players, and the fight broke loose.
Michigan defensive back Rod Moore also held the flag as it was planted, an action that reignited the ugly fracas.
The police presence at the game eventually restored order on the field and both teams were ushered back to their respective locker rooms. The Big Ten Conference is almost certainly going to impose discipline on both teams once the full tape of the fight is reviewed.