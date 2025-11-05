Breaking Down Florida's Recent History at Kentucky
The Florida Gators travel to Kentucky this upcoming weekend to take on the Wildcats. Kentucky is off the back of an upset road win over the Auburn Tigers last Saturday, while the Gators are fresh off a defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs.
"I think every place you go play on the road’s got something unique that they can choose and hang their hat on," interim head coach Billy Gonzales said. "I wouldn't say that they have a particular one. I think, again, for me, we just got to focus on our team. Stay together. Stay strong. Continue to improve. Fight. Play together. Play for one another."
This has been a long-standing battle that strongly favors the Gators. However, recent history has been more of a mixed bag of results. With that being said, here is how the Gators have fared on the road in Lexington against the Wildcats in the 108 years of playing each other.
Overall, Florida is 22-12 in Kroger Field, averaging 24 points per game to Kentucky's 19.8 points. Moreover, they are 10-2 since 2000. Those two losses have come in back-to-back seasons, putting the Gators on a two-game losing streak currently.
In these games, the Gators have been outscored 53-27. The more damning of the two came in 2023, in which the Gators were dominated by the Wildcats 33-14.
Despite keeping Kentucky to 69 passing yards, it was the rushing attack that drove them to a victory. Florida surrendered 329 total rushing yards to Kentucky that day. Wildcats running back Ray Davis led the Kentucky offense with 280 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. He also had a 75-yard rushing touchdown on the Gators' defense.
The other loss for the Gators came in 2021. Florida outgained their opponents 382 to 224, but only wound up with 13 points compared to Kentucky's 20.
A big swing play in the game came halfway through the third quarter.
Holding a 10-7 lead over the Wildcats, the Gators were looking to extend their advantage by three with a field goal.
However, Kentucky's Joshua Pascal blocked the field goal, which was then returned for a touchdown. That score put his team ahead 13-10. The host never looked back from there, winning 20-13.
Florida had a chance to tie the game up with 22 seconds left and on the Kentucky eight-yard line, but an incomplete pass from Emory Jones on fourth down ended the drive.
The first meeting between the two programs was in 1917. Kentucky silenced Florida 52-0. That was the first of seven straight wins for the Wildcats over the Gators in Lexington.
Although it was great for Kentucky to start, Florida had their fun in this rivalry from 1988 to 2019. The Gators won 16 consecutive contests during this span, with the largest margin of victory occurring in 2011 when Florida won 48-10.
2015, 2017 and 2019 saw close wins with the Gators downing the Wildcats in 2015, 14-9, behind a rushing touchdown from Will Grier and stout defense, a comeback win, 28-27, in 2017 behind late heroics from backup quarterback Luke Del Rio and a pair of uncovered receivers that gifted Florida two touchdowns and in 2019 behind another comeback led by Kyle Trask that ended in a 29-21 win.
Trask would go on to start the next 22 games for Florida, going 16-6 as the starter, breaking Florida's single-season touchdown pass total in 2020 (43) and being a Heisman Trophy finalist (2020).
While Kentucky has won two-straight over Florida at home, the Wildcats have struggled to defend their home turf over the last three years. Kentucky has lost their last ten SEC games at home dating back to 2023, the 33-14 win over Florida being their last.
"This is an opportunity. We got a lot of football ahead of us and take pride," Gonzales said. "Each and every individual, take pride and take ownership of this team. When you're playing for your teammates, a little harder to let somebody down next to you. You go out and continue to play really, really darn hard. And that's the selling point for this team.”
Kickoff between Kentucky and Florida is set for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.