Running List of Florida Gators Coaching Staff Changes Under Jon Sumrall
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As Jon Sumrall pieces together his first coaching staff with the Florida Gators, Florida Gators on SI is keeping track of each coaching change.
At his introductory press conference, Sumrall said his staff would have a mix of existing staffers, staffers he worked with at prior stops and staffers he has never worked with before.
"I don't hire a staff off of who are my buddies," he explained. "I hire a staff based upon what is the absolute best group of people we can put together to serve and develop our players and win championships at that place."
At the time of writing, four assistants had found out their future in the program with defensive line coach Gerald Chatman reported to be retained, while running back coach Jabbar Juluke, wide receiver coach Billy Gonzales and offensive line coach Rob Sale were reported to be let go.
Additionally, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts was reported to take another job in the SEC.
Below is a list of Sumrall's staff changes, where old coaches ended up, and where the new coaches came from.
Staff Changes
Coaches
Position
2024 Coach
Where They Ended Up
2025 Coach
Where They Came From
Offensive Coordinator
Russ Callaway
(expected) Buster Faulkner
Georgia Tech
Quarterbacks
Ryan O'Hara
(expected) Faulkner
Georgia Tech
Running Backs
Jabbar Juluke
Wide Receivers
Billy Gonzales
Tight Ends
Callaway
Offensive line
Rob Sale / Jon Decoster
Defensive Coordinator
Ron Roberts
Arkansas
Brad White
Kentucky
Defensive Line
Gerald Chatman
Retained by Florida
Chatman
Retained by Florida
Edge Rushers
Mike Peterson
Linebackers
Robert Bala
Corners
Deron Wilson
Safeties
Vinnie Sunseri
Special Teams
Joe Houston
Strength and Conditioning
Tyler Myles
Sumrall Tabs Coordinators
Sumrall's first coaching hires with the Gators were Kentucky's Brad White as the defensive coordinator and Georgia Tech's Buster Faulkner as the offensive coordinator. Sumrall confirmed on Dec. 4, three days after Sumrall's first press conference at Florida.
"Extremely thankful to Coach Sumrall for this exciting opportunity" White said. "I'm ready to hit the ground running on helping construct a defense that will make Gator Nation proud. Coach has already stated the vision - be the most feared defense in college football. Now comes the hard work necessary to make that vision a reality. And while scheme has its importance, the most critical focus we'll have as a defensive staff will be to develop the highly-talented playmakers we recruit and demand that they play with a pace and violence second to none."
White spent the last seven seasons as Kentucky's defensive coordinator, three of which with Sumrall on staff and one season with Sumrall as a co-defensive coordinator.
"Brad is one of the best defensive minds in football and I'm thrilled he will be joining us in Gainesville," Sumrall said. "Brad has led one of the best defenses in the SEC the last seven years and has extensive experience in the NFL as well. His defenses possess the exact characteristics we are going to have here at Florida and I can't think of a better leader for that unit."
Meanwhile, Faulkner was reported to be Florida's next offensive coordinator the same day. He spent the last three seasons at Georgia Tech, leading one of the nation's top rushing offenses. Faulkner has not been officially confirmed as the offensive coordinator by Florida.
Retainment, Departures Begin
On Dec. 8, days after Sumrall led Tulane to an American Conference title and berth in the College Football Playoff, multiple changes were reported with Florida's existing staff.
To start, receivers coach Billy Gonzales, who also served as the interim head coach, as well as running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and offensive line coach Rob Sale were all reported to not be retained, while defensive line coach Gerald Chatman was reported to be retained.
Before those reported staff changes, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts was reported to be the top target for Arkansas' defensive coordinator job.
Staff members who have not had future plans reported are offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Russ Callaway, assistant offensive line coach Jon Decoster, edge rushers coach Mike Peterson, linebackers coach Robert Bala, corners coach Deron Wilson, safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri, special teams coordinator Joe Houston and strength and conditioning coordinator Tyler Miles.
