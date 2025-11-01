Florida Gators Fall Short with 24-20 Loss to Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators had every opportunity to defeat rival Georgia in Saturday's 24-20 loss, which marked the fifth-straight loss in the series.
In the red zone and holding on to a 20-17 lead, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway was tackled short of the marker on third down before running back Jadan Baugh was stuffed at the line-of-scrimmage, giving Georgia the ball back with 7:53 left.
Georgia took advantage.
Gunner Stockton, who finished the game 20-for-29 for 223 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, completed three passes for 38 yards, two of which went to Zachariah Branch for 31 yards, and Chauncey Bowens gave the Bulldogs a lead 24-20 lead with 4:36 left after a 36-yard rushing touchdown.
With the ball and all three timeouts, Florida was shut down for two plays before Lagway scrambled left and saw a wide-open J. Michael Sturdivant streaking towards the end zone. However, his throw was short, and despite a tremendous effort by Sturdivant, the play was ruled incomplete after a view review.
Lagway turned the ball over on downs the very next play on an incomplete pass to Eugene Wilson III, and Georgia.
Georgia opened the game with an eight-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by an eight-yard touchdown pass from Stockton to Dillon Bell. However, Florida controlled most of the first half from that point on.
The Gators held Georgia to just 65 yards across the next five drives, focrcing four punts and intercepting one pass.
That interception came after Lagway found Wilson III for a 40-yard touchdown to tie the game and set up a 22-yard field goal from Trey Smack to take a 10-7 lead in the first quarter.
Wilson III, filling in for the injured Vernell Brown III and Aidan Mizell, caught a season-high nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, more than doubling his season total for receiving yards in one game. Lagway went 15-for-24 for 166 yards and one touchdown.
The second quarter saw both offenses struggle and fall victim to penalties as Stockton was called for a false start for simulating the snap, knocking the Bulldogs out of field goal range and Lagway having multiple miscues, including a slip and fumble on third down and an incomplete pass to a wide-open Tank Hawkins.
The fumble, which was recovered by Lagway and forced Florida to punt, set up a Georgia field goal to tie the game, 10-10, right before the half.
Florida also lost receiver Dallas Wilson to injury late in the second quarter.
Both teams found the end zone in the third quarter with Stockton hitting Noah Thomas for a 22-yard score to give Georgia a 17-10 lead, and Baugh, taking advantage of two pass interferences on Georgia, scoring from two yards out to tie the game.
A drive later, Lagway hit Wilson III for 25 yards on a pair of receptions, setting up a 54-yard field goal from Smack to take a 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter.
The kick, Smack's 12-straight make after missing three against Long Island, gave him the program record for most 50-plus-yard field goals (nine).
While Florida had a chance to put the game away midway through the fourth quarter, Georgia's defense stood strong. Driving 47 yards to the Bulldogs' 19-yard line, Lagway was tackled short of the marker on a third-down run, and Baugh was stuffed on the ensuing attempt on 4th-and-1.
Georgia took control of the game with Bowen's ensuing touchdown, forcing a turnover on downs and Stockton converting a 3rd-and-1 inside Florida's 5-yard line with under two minutes left.
The Gators (3-5, 2-3 SEC) remain away from the Swamp next week with a trip to Kentucky. Kickoff against the Wildcats is set for 7:30 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.