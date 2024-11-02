All Gators

BREAKING: Gators' DJ Lagway Injured vs. Georgia, Carted Off the Field

Florida's freshman starter went down with a leg injury midway through the second quarter.

Cam Parker

Nov 2, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) takes the snap against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) takes the snap against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators starting quarterback DJ Lagway suffered a leg injury midway through the second quarter of the team's game against Georgia, which required him to be carted off the field.

The injury occurred on a three-yard rush with 5:14 left in the first half. Lagway slipped and fell on the rush and immediately grabbed the back of his left thigh.

After being loaded onto the cart, the entire Florida sideline joined Lagway on the field.

He was 2-for-6 with 47 yards and a touchdown at the time of his injury with the Gators leading 10-3. Lagway threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Mizell to take a 7-3 lead with 13:42 left in the first half.

Lagway was replaced by walk-on transfer Aidan Warner, who threw an incomplete pass and rushed for three yards in two plays.

Head coach Billy Napier will be expected to have a statement on Lagway's injury during his post game press conference. Gators Illustrated will continually update this story as more news is released.

