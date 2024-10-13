BREAKING: Gators' QB Graham Mertz Injured vs. Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.-- Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz has left the team's matchup against Tennessee with an apparent lower-body injury following an awkward landing after throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Arlis Boardingham.
The injury, which occurred with 7:18 left in the third quarter, came after Mertz twisted his body on the throw and landed awkwardly on his right knee. He limped off the field and proceeded to slam his helmet on the ground once he made it to the sideline. He later went into the injury tent and was seen walking under his own power on the sideline, albeit with a significant limp.
He eventually went into the Gators' locker room.
At the time of his injury, Florida led No. 8 Tennessee 10-0 with Mertz throwing for 125 yards while completing 11 of his 15 passes. Freshman DJ Lagway, who had already been rotating throughout the game, replaced Mertz on the next drive and immediately threw an interception, leading to a Tennessee field goal.
Mertz's injury was the second to a UF starter on the drive after running back Montrell Johnson Jr. left the game with a lower-body injury following an awkward tackle on a 20-yard rush. Johnson Jr. had accounted for 85 rushing yards at the time of his injury and was replaced by Jadan Baugh and Ja'Kobi Jackson.
Florida head coach Billy Napier will be expected to give an update on Mertz and Johnson Jr. in his post-game press conference. Tennessee had tied the game, 10-10, late in the third quarter at the time of publishing.