Buster Faulkner Makes Gators' QB Plans Clear Amid Offensive Struggles

The Florida Gators quarterback situation remains one of the biggest questions facing the team as they approach the final stretch of the 2026 season.

The offense is struggling to find consistency with both Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr. receiving opportunities under center.

However, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner isn't ready to give up on the quarterbacks already in the building.

Asked whether Florida might need to pursue a transfer quarterback this offseason, Faulkner emphasized his belief in developing the current options rather than rushing to find an outside solution.

"The beauty of it is the portal doesn't open for a while. We got three games to evaluate everything," Faulkner said.

Faulkner acknowledged the importance of evaluating every position but made it clear that he believes the quarterback position requires patience.

“I do understand that it is a process with the quarterback position, and I will not rush that process,” Faulkner said. “I'm gonna bring them along. It's our job to coach them."

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One of the challenges facing Florida is the lack of experience at the position. Faulkner pointed to Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer's 45 career starts when discussing the difference experience can make for a young quarterback.

Florida's quarterbacks have considerably less experience, something Faulkner believes will improve with time.

Faulkner stressed that experience with different defenses, adjustments, and the speed of the game cannot be replaced.

"There's no substitute for game reps," Faulkner said. "We got to continue to bring them along, continue to develop, continue to believe in them, and then put the things around them that they need to be successful."

One thing working in Florida's schedule is the schedule. The Gators take on Kentucky this weekend, and the Wildcats rank 108th out of 138 teams in passing yards allowed at 238.2. Vanderbilt is 81st, and Florida State is 110th.

That's a far cry from the Gators' last two opponents. Oklahoma is 10th in college football with just 170.7 yards per game, and Georgia is 29th with 186.6.

Florida still has three games remaining this season, giving the coaching staff additional opportunities to evaluate its quarterback options before the offseason arrives.

For now, Faulkner appears committed to helping the current group develop. Whether that approach ultimately changes when the transfer portal opens remains to be seen, but the Gators' offensive struggles make the position one worth monitoring heading into 2027.

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