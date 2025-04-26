Carolina Panthers Draft Former Florida Gators Defensive End
The Carolina Panthers drafted former Florida Gators and Ole Miss defensive end Princely Umanmielen in the third round (No. 77) of the NFL Draft Friday night.
Umanmielen is coming off his lone season (fifth in college) under Lane Kiffin in Oxford, Miss. He spent his first four seasons of college ball with the Gators. In 12 games, he had a career-high 10.5 sacks, a fumble returned for a touchdown and 19 total tackles on the season. He missed one game due to injury.
His efforts earned him First Team All-SEC by the coaches.
Umanmielen faced off against his former school Nov. 23, the second-to-last game of the regular season. He had a season-high seven tackles and a sack, but the Gators ultimately won 24-17.
He received an invite to the NFL Combine and was projected to go in the round that he did.
Umenamilen said after he was drafted that playing in the SEC was key to becoming the player drafted into the NFL.
“I just feel like the SEC is the best competition conference in college football,” he said. “I feel like going up against SEC teams prepares us as SEC defenders better than any other defender in any other conference.”
He was initially committed to Texas, but the program was in the Big 12 until his final year of college. He wanted to play in the SEC so he made the move to go to Florida. Naturally, that desire kept him in conference after he transferred out.
During his time at Florida, Umanmielen played in 45 games over four seasons. The first two were played under Dan Mullen and the latter two were under Billy Napier. Under Napier, he became one of the starters on the defensive line.
In those 45 games, he recorded 99 tackles, 24.5 sacks and forced three fumbles. After his final season at Florida, he received Second Team All-SEC honors from the coaches and the Associated Press.