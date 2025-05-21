CFB Analyst Tabs Florida's RB Room as SEC’s Best
Although the Florida Gators entered the 2024-25 season with an established starter at running back in Montrell Johnson Jr., several backs had the opportunity to prove themselves due to injuries.
With Johnson Jr. leaving to the NFL, those ball carriers - Jadan Baugh and Ja’Kobi Jackson - are expected to handle the bulk of the load throughout the 2025-26 season.
According to SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic, the Florida Gators are expected to have the top running back room in the SEC.
Most of Cubelic’s analysis revolved around Baugh, who earned Freshman All-SEC honors after stepping up in Johnson Jr.’s place last season.
The 6-foot-1 and 230 pound rising sophomore ran for 673 yards and seven touchdowns last season, averaging 5.1 yards-per-carry.
Florida relies on a wide-zone blocking scheme, so a well-rounded, decisive back like Baugh should feast on cutback opportunities when he’s not simply pushing it north-and-south.
“I don't think there is another speed, power combination like him in the Southeastern Conference,” Cubelic said.
Another back who turned heads last season was redshirt senior Jackson, who broke out in his second season with the program.
Despite receiving limited opportunities, he tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns (7), while rushing for 509 yards (5.4 yards-per-carry). During Florida’s spring game, he set a program record while running for 198 yards on 10 carries, adding three rushing touchdowns.
While Baugh is a bruiser with deceptively impressive speed, Jackson excels at making defenders miss in open space. The former JUCO standout often effortlessly plants and changes directions at full speed, or throws in a simple jump cut at the line before quickly hitting his top gear.
With Gators head coach Billy Napier’s tendency to incorporate orbit/fast motions, linebackers and safeties are often pulled out of the box. Due to his impressive top-end speed, the extra space should help Jackson break off some long runs on split zone/duo calls.
“He looks like he could be more of the homerun hitter,” Cubelic said. “He can continue to pound you and then break up away later once he gets the defense worn down.”
Florida opens the season Aug. 30 at home against Long Island.