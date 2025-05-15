Gators Announce 2025 Home Game Themes
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The themes for all six of the Florida Gators' home games during the 2025 season have been revealed, the University Athletic Association announced Thursday.
Kickoff times and TV designations for all games will be announced at a later time.
Each game will have a different theme attached to it, beginning with "352 Community Day" on Aug. 30 as the Gators kick off year four of the Billy Napier era against Long Island. UF will highlight local organizations and community groups as part of the festivities.
The following week, Florida will host South Florida for "Championship Reunion Weekend presented by GFL Environmental" and will celebrate UF championship teams "celebrating their 10-, 25- and 50-year anniversaries."
Of note, next season will mark the 20-year anniversary of the men's basketball program's first national championship. The program is coming off its third title after defeating Houston last season.
After a near-month of no home games, the Gators will host Texas for its SEC home opener in a rematch of last year's blowout loss on the road, which also marks the Longhorn's first trip to Gainesville in over 80 years. Florida will celebrate Gatorade's 60th anniversary concurrently with the university's Family Weekend.
Two weeks later, UF will celebrate homecoming against Mississippi State while inducting eight total former Gators into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame while also highlighting the GatorMade program. Maurkice Pouncey, Florida's starting center on the 2008 national championship team, highlights this year's inductees.
On Nov. 22, Florida returns home to host rival Tennessee for its annual "Saluting Those Who Serve presented by VyStar Credit Union." As part of honoring members of the armed forces, veterans and local responders, the UAA "will donate a ticket to a local military hero-up to 2,000 tickets." Additionally, this game was mean to be when Florida dons it's alternate all-black uniforms, something Napier made clear he wanted to do when he was hired.
Florida debuted the alternates in the 2023 season, a 39-36 loss to Arkansas, but did not wear them in 2024.
The Gators currently holds a 10-game winning streak at home against the Volunteers.
Finally, Florida will round out its home schedule on Nov. 29 for its yearly matchup against Florida State. UF will honor its senior class during pregame ceremonies.