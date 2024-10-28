Chimere Dike Ready for First Florida-Georgia Game
Florida Gators wide receiver Chimere Dike is ready for his first time playing in the annual Florida-Georgia Game in Jacksonville.
Spikes is very familiar with the importance of the event. He’s gotten insight from family and even legendary Florida Gators linebacker Brandon Spikes.
“We had a Georgia day where some of the new guys came in, the transfers and the freshmen. [Spikes] kind of gave us a feel for it,” Dike said. “Just being a college football fan you definitely know about this game. My cousin, unfortunately, went to Georgia. She has a great education. She's doing great, but she has told me about this game as well, just growing up.”
He’ll be up against a tough Georgia team as usual. They aren’t quite the teams that won back-to-back national championships a couple years ago, but they’re still No. 2 in the country.
Dike knows just sticking to the game plan is going to be tough.
“I think it's just being able to execute our game plan,” Dike said. “Obviously, we're still early in prep, but they're a well-coached football team. They're really athletic. They know how to win.
We're going to have to have a good game. We're going to have to execute. It's going to be a battle, but I'm excited.”
The Gators have yet to beat a ranked opponent this season, let alone the second-best team. They’re 0-2 with losses to ranked Miami in Week One and a loss to a top-10 Tennessee team three weeks ago. While they weren’t ranked at the time, Texas A&M has since risen to No. 10 in the AP Poll.
But the Gators have looked much stronger as of late. They took down UCF and Kentucky with ease, and Tennessee required overtime to pick up the win. The 23-17 final was nearly identical to the 24-17 win over Alabama the following week.
And giving Georgia a tough time is possible. They just made it out of Lexington with a 13-12 loss to Kentucky in Week Three.
If any major SEC win would mean something, it would be against Georgia.
“Rivalry wins are huge obviously, especially against a team like Georgia with their success and the level of talent, how well-coached they are. I think that every single win in a game in the SEC is huge, but I definitely think this is a big one this Saturday. We understand that.”