Where Florida QB Aaron Philo Stacks Up in Early 2026 Heisman Trophy Odds

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- He has not won the starting quarterback job, but Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo has already made an appearance on some way-too-early 2026 Heisman Trophy odds.

Philo, entering his first season with the program after two years as a backup at Georgia Tech, is currently tied with the 13th-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +6500 by FanDuel with Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht, Utah quarterback Devon Dampier and Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola. There are 20 players listed ahead of Philo, Becht, Dampier and Raiola, headlined by Notre Dame's CJ Carr (+800) and Texas' Arch Manning (+950).

Transfer quarterback Aaron Philo is one of the main contenders for Florida's starting quarterback position. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

SEC Network's Cole Cubelic also dropped updated odds, listing Philo with 55/1 odds, the 17th-highest in the country with 23 players listed ahead of him. Manning (6/1), Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss (13/2) and Carr (15/2) headline his list.

It should be noted that redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr., who is expected to be the other main contender for the role, and DJ Lagway, who transferred to Baylor this offseason, were not listed on either list.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Philo enters his first season with the Gators with high expectations after leaving Georgia Tech, where he was the expected starter in 2026, to enter a quarterback competition with Jones Jr., a four-star from the 2025 class.

At Georgia Tech, Philo threw for 938 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions as Haynes King's backup for the last two seasons. He made one start with the Yellow Jackets, throwing for 373 yards and one touchdown in the 59-12 win over Gardner-Webb in 2025 and had impact performances off the bench in Georgia Tech's wins over Miami (5-for-10, 67 yards, touchdown) and NC State (19-for-33, 265 yards, game-winning rushing touchdown) as a true freshman in 2024.

After Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner left the Yellow Jackets to become the offensive coordinator at Florida, Philo followed.

"I think Buster had extreme confidence in him," head coach Jon Sumrall said. "As I did my homework, think the place he was at they didn't want him to leave. There's a lot of people there that felt like he was ready to be the starter there, and I trust our offensive coordinator to make the call. I watched him in high school as well. He carries himself the right way."

Tramell Jones Jr. will compete for the starting quarterback role. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

As far as what the 6-foot-1, 208-pound Philo brings to the table, Faulkner praised his poise in his limited high-pressure appearances, while new quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock explained Philo has good size, arm strength and rushing ability, and that his familiarity in Faulkner's system made it a "no-brainer to bring him in."

Still, Philo has not won the job.

Jones Jr., who played in two games last season as a true freshman, has garnered praise from the staff for his work ethic and eagerness to learn throughout the offseason. Faulkner also detailed that it will be an open competition, meaning redshirt junior Aidan Warner and true freshman Will Griffin will also get a chance to make their cases.

"I'm all about competition," Faulkner said. "We're gonna play the best player, so nothing was guaranteed to (Philo), and he was still willing to make the move."

Philo and the other quarterbacks will all have the opportunity to begin making their cases for the job when the Gators open spring camp on March 3.

