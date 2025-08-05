Colts Share Preseason Plan for Anthony Richardson
While former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson was once viewed as the Indianapolis Colts’ presumptive starter heading into the 2025 NFL season, he has now found himself in a legitimate quarterback competition with another former top ten pick.
With the Colts opening up their preseason against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday evening, Colts head coach Shane Steichen provided the media with an update on the status of the battle for the starting spot between Richardson and former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
“Anthony will start on Thursday, the plan is for him to play about a quarter and a half and then give Daniel about half a quarter,” Steichen said. “Then the following week against Green Bay, Daniel will start and get a quarter and a half, and Anthony will play about half a quarter.”
Although Richardson may have the advantage as he enters his third year in Steichen’s system, Jones is reportedly putting up a strong fight to take over as the team's leading signal-caller.
While speaking to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler last week, Steichen explained that the position battle is “neck and neck”, and that Jones has caught the attention of the coaching staff.
“For the last few days he’s been rock solid and decisive with his throws,” Fowler said while recounting his conversation with Steichen. “Steichen added that this is going to be neck and neck as a battle for a while, so don’t expect a decision for at least a few weeks.”
After being drafted by the Colts with the No. 4 overall pick following three seasons at Florida, Richardson’s NFL career has gotten off to a rough start, as he has struggled to stay healthy and be efficient when on the field.
Last season, Richardson’s 47.7 completion percentage was the lowest among NFL players. Despite appearing in just 11 games last season, the Gators product still managed to be tied for the third-most interceptions (12) in the league. He finished the year with 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.